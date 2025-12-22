Leading into CES Cineverse Unveils New Branding, CTV & Voice Features for CINESEARCH, Powered by Matchpoint™

Award-Winning Search & Discovery Tool Uses AI to Help Movie and TV Fans Decide What to Watch in an Easy, Engaging and Entertaining Way

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced that its award-winning, proprietary content search & discovery tool, CINESEARCH, will be coming to CES 2026 (January 6-9 in Las Vegas) with new features. This includes CTV and voice capabilities that continue to make deciding what movies and TV shows to watch easier, more engaging and entertaining.

Powered by Matchpoint™ , CINESEARCH was recently recognized as a top emerging technology tool at DEG's EnTech Awards and ranked #4 in a list of The 20 Game-Changing Uses of AI in Entertainment by Media Play News.

It is a revolutionary, AI-powered content search and discovery platform that is available to consumers ( cinesearch.com ) and now for commercial licensing to OEMs and streaming platforms (cinesearch.com/business). CINESEARCH aims to improve the user experiences for consumers who too often give up after spending too much time "doom scrolling" through a streaming platform's main menu then give up by offering the entertainment and television industry the ability to transform their consumer-facing services into a state-of-the-art user experience. With CINESEARCH, discovery transforms from a point of friction to a reason viewers stay longer, explore more deeply, and engage more often with the platform .

Substantial effort has been made in expanding CINESEARCH's domain-specific dataset of enriched film and television metadata. Unlike established foundational models like OpenAI or Google's Gemini, CINESEARCH does not rely on data scraped from the internet, rather it leverages a proprietary dataset optimized for advanced AI search with an automated workflow that adds new metadata days after new films are released. In addition to now supporting content spanning over 500 streaming services worldwide, the underlying dataset, cineCore, now has an expansive taxonomy of contextual metadata that spans the entire spectrum of human experience: emotions, feelings, moods and vibes. By referencing established psychological models, the extensive emotion-based metadata has now been structured into an expansive taxonomy that allows for a highly effective means of searching over 75,000 film and television series based on human emotion.

At CES, CINESEARCH will debut a new, bold look reflecting the unique and innovative search capabilities of the product, reflecting its DNA of deep contextual and emotional understanding of media.

Among the new features being introduced are:

CINESEARCH will be live on the VIDAA OS and available on any VIDAA supported Smart TV (Toshiba, Hisense, Loewe television models). Using a mobile companion app, this reference design will enable users to create an account and pair their account with the television using their voice or mobile input.





CINESEARCH is also launching a new voice authentication feature which recognizes individual household members by their voice. This enables sub-accounts at the household level and allows switching seamlessly between child and adult accounts, allowing a family to search and store their individual preferences for a highly personalized and relevant search experience. The biometric voice authentication data resides on the local device enforcing user privacy by ensuring voice fingerprint are stored on device without transmitting to the cloud.

"Over the past year, we've made significant advances across our entire Matchpoint platform—strengthening the underlying technology, expanding its capabilities, and proving that thoughtful innovation can solve real industry pain points, but all this is just the beginning," said Tony Huidor, President of Technology & Chief Product Officer at Cineverse. "We remain deeply focused on building practical, scalable solutions that address the challenges facing the leading media companies, film & television distributors, and video streaming platforms alike. We plan to continue pushing the industry forward with technology that is both innovative and purpose-built for the entertainment industry."

About Cineverse Technology Group

Cineverse develops proprietary technology that powers the future of entertainment, leveraging the Company's position as a pioneer in the video streaming industry along with the industry-leading strength of its development team in India. This team has dedicated years building and refining technology solutions that have pioneered streaming content management and distribution while leaning into advances in AI to set the company apart from the competition. This includes the award-winning media supply chain service Matchpoint™ ; the AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television, CINESEARCH , which makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself; cineCore, a dataset of more than two million titles, including extensive proprietary AI-generated film and TV metadata; and the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform that provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

