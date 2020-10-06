Leading IP Lawyer Josh Pond Joins Crowell & Moring

Pond has served as lead counsel for both complainants and respondents, as well as subpoenaed companies, in complex, high stakes ITC actions, which present significant challenges due to their fast pace, unique rules of procedure, and potentially sweeping exclusion orders against unfair imports. Over the past decade, he has been to trial before the ITC on behalf of a dozen Fortune Global 500 companies, counseling domestic and international parties before the Commission, particularly those from Asia and Europe. He addresses imports alleged to be patent infringing but also increasingly those claimed to infringe trademarks, trade secrets, or otherwise claimed to constitute unfair competition.

In addition to the ITC, Pond represents clients before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial & Appeal Board, U.S. District Courts, and the Federal Circuit. He advises start-ups and corporations on IP portfolio strategy, with an eye to brand protection and enforcement challenges.

"Josh has a stellar reputation in the industry as a sophisticated ITC litigator," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "With the growing number of Section 337 actions, clients will benefit from his demonstrated experience and creativity as lead counsel across a variety of industry sectors in ITC investigations and IP litigation generally."

"Josh will co-lead the Section 337 practice with partner Katie Clune to bolster our ability to help clients achieve global business objectives through strategic IP protection and enforcement actions before the ITC and other international forums," said Jeffrey D. Sanok, chair of Crowell & Moring's Intellectual Property Group. "In addition, Josh adds valuable bench strength to our trademark, trade secret, and utility and design patent litigation teams."

Pond joins the firm from Kilpatrick Townsend, where he served as co-chair of its ITC Section 337 practice. Prior to that role, he was a principal at Fish & Richardson where he litigated extensively before the ITC and helped build its Post Grant Practice Group.

Pond has been consistently recognized in the Section 337 area. He is ranked nationally as a "Recognized Practitioner" in International Trade: Intellectual Property (Section 337) in the 2019 edition of Chambers USA. Patexia's 2020 ITC Intelligence Report ranked him as a top-40 most-active ITC practitioner based on an analysis of the 300 investigations, 400 law firms, and 7,600 attorneys before the Commission over the five years between 2014 and 2019. He is a founding editor of the ITC Trial Lawyers Association's 337 Reporter Round-Up; a former fellow in the Hispanic National Bar Association's IP Law Institute; and is a founding member of the Advisory Council to Georgetown's Institute for Technology Law & Policy. He also served as a member of George Washington Law's Intellectual Property & Technology Law Board of Advisors from 2016-19.

"With Crowell & Moring's Section 337 practice and coveted bench in intellectual property litigation, brand protection, and international trade, the firm offers an exceptional platform for navigating and staffing significant IP infringement and unfair competition disputes," Pond said. "In addition, the firm's robust and growing presence in Europe and Asia are of strategic benefit to my global practice."

Pond earned his undergraduate degrees in mechanical engineering and political science from Stanford University and his law degree from Georgetown University. Prior to law school, Josh served as a field artillery captain in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years and was deployed to the Persian Gulf where he was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. Pond currently serves as a Lawyer Serving Warriors with the National Veterans Legal Services Program, which provides free legal representation to veterans and active duty personnel.

