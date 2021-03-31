Leading Latinx Dating App Chispa Reaches 4MM Downloads & Partners with Tragos Party Card Game to Launch New Feature

Earlier this year, Chispa surveyed members and found that 56 percent of Latino users have a hard time starting a conversation on a dating app, and 74 percent of users said a game would help as an icebreaker when meeting potential matches. With the Chispa and Tragos feature, singles will have new, clever conversation-starters to bond over answers to a series of culturally relevant questions.

"Breaking the 4 million downloads mark in just over three years since Chispa's launch is no small feat and we're proud to be the first dating app for Latinx singles to reach that milestone as we continue to look for innovative and culturally relevant ways to connect our members," said Julia Estacolchic, Director of Brand Marketing for Chispa. "Partnering with Tragos for this new feature was a no-brainer for us; we are thrilled to have Tragos onboard to help us make the process more relatable and entertaining for Latinos by providing them with the opportunity to answer a series of light-hearted questions that will inevitably spark conversations based on their responses."

Together with Chispa, the masterminds behind Tragos – a card game that uses common Latinx themes, and universal cultural anecdotes – created hundreds of questions that users will be able to answer and display on their profiles. Singles will have the option to answer hilarious, yet highly relatable, questions like "Do you fear la chancla?" or "Ever get hit with '¿y el novio/ la novia?' at family gatherings?". This new feature will allow singles to connect further on cultural references, upbringing, and start conversations based on clever questions and nuances, opening the door for potential matches to build stronger connections.

"We understand that Latinos like to connect and laugh over their shared experiences and traditions. Through this partnership with Chispa, we are excited to bring this same interaction that Tragos players have grown to love into the digital space and provide users with a fun, interactive feature that will foster stronger connections," said Carolina Acosta, Founder of Tragos.

Chispa's new feature with Tragos is now live on the app available on the iOS App Store and Google Play .

ABOUT CHISPA

Chispa is the largest dating app made for US Latinos, with over 4 million downloads and the goal of helping Latinos create new connections with singles from similar backgrounds, cultures, and communities. Chispa is a Match Affinity dating app created in 2017 by Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), a leading provider of dating products designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection, like Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and more. The Chispa app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play , both in English and Spanish. For more information visit www.chispa-app.com and follow @ChispaApp on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT TRAGOS

Tragos is the ultimate party game made by Latinos for Latinos. The simple, yet entertaining game pokes fun at and celebrates Latino cultural norms and traditions with trivia, challenges, drinks and laughter. Launched in 2019, Tragos has since released 4 physical card packs, varying in themes and languages (English and Spanish), and one digital pack as part of a fundraiser initiative in response to COVID-19. Over 60,000 games have been sold since inception and over $20K has been raised by Tragos to help Latino communities in the US and Latin America. Tragos is available for purchase on www.tragosgame.com and on Amazon. For more information visit the Tragos site and follow @Tragosgame on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

