Leading Logistics Company Opens 31,000-Square-Foot Office in Chicago's Landmark Marshall Field & Company Building

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading logistics company in North America, announced today the official opening of its Chicago office. Initially announced in February 2023, the 31,000–square–foot lease is for the 11th floor at 24 E. Washington Street, also known as the Marshall Field & Company Building. This landmark includes Macy's and the famous Tiffany Dome Ceiling.

Marshall Field & Company Building.
Marshall Field & Company Building.

"We are excited to move into our permanent space in Chicago," said Andrew Elsener, Co-founder of Spot. "This is a major milestone for our company, and it reflects our commitment to growing our business in North America. Chicago is a strategic location for us, and we look forward to building strong relationships with our customers and partners in the region." 

The new office will accommodate Spot's exponential growth and further support the company's hiring goals by leveraging the area's diverse talent pool. Spot plans to aggressively work toward filling its Chicago office seating capacity over the next several years. Having occupied a temporary space in the same building since April, the office houses over 30 sales professionals and management staff.

24 E. Washington Street is in the heart of downtown Chicago in the Central Loop and offers a variety of amenities including a rooftop park and lounge, fitness center, and dining, retail, and hotel options. It also provides convenient access to all seven CTA lines, the pedway, and Millennium Park, home to the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture (The Bean), interactive fountains and tranquil gardens. It is a LEED Silver and WELL Health and Safety Rated building which will support future initiatives that are in line with Spot's larger ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) practices and goals. 

Added Elsener, "We were drawn to 24 E. Washington Street for its prime location in the heart of downtown Chicago, its variety of amenities, and its commitment to sustainability. We believe this new office will provide our employees with a vibrant and collaborative workspace where they can thrive and help us achieve our mission." 

Cresa's Allen Rogoway, Michael Marrion, and Tim O'Brien represented Spot while Telos' Jack O'Brien and Caroline Colnon represented the building's owner, Brookfield Properties. The architecture firm Lamar Johnson Collaborative designed the office space. General Contractor Bear Construction, Furniture Vendor Office Revolution, and the Property Management team from JLL helped bring the space to life.    

"We want to thank our real estate team that helped make our new Chicago location a reality," said Spot Director of Operations, Kreg Hunter. "Together, we identified and secured a wonderful space for Spot to thrive. With an amenity-rich environment and premier CBD location, our new office will allow Spot to continue to recruit top talent, expanding upon our capabilities to bring industry-leading service to our customers and carriers." 

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Elsener and Andy Schenck, Spot has experienced continuous growth each year. In 2021, it saw record-breaking success with over $710 million in gross revenue. That pattern of success continued into 2022 with nearly $1 billion in gross revenue. The company has more than 600 employees across its locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tempe, Arizona, Tampa, Florida, and now Chicago, Illinois. 

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry

knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 600 employees across it U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana Charlotte, North Carolina, Tampa, Florida, Tempe, Arizona, and now Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

