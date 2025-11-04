Leading luxury multi-brand digital platform Mytheresa is delighted to unveil its new holiday packaging, reimagined in radiant silver for the festive season

MUNICH, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury multi-brand digital platform Mytheresa is delighted to unveil its new holiday packaging, reimagined in radiant silver for the festive season.

Renowned for its signature yellow box, Mytheresa introduces an unexpected silver design for the festive season, adding a shining and enchanting touch to the holidays.

Mytheresa has always aspired for the packaging of its luxury products to feel like personal gifts, not only creating a perfect overall customer experience but also evoking positive emotions and delight with every precious purchase. Thoughtful touches, including a hand-signed note atop the branded ribbon, create intimate, heartwarming moments, making every package arrival truly special.

To further deepen the bound with its customers and enhance their unboxing experience, Mytheresa now includes branded clothing bags and hangers in its packages, along with thoughtful surprises designed to make every delivery memorable. The surprises include a soft plush toy for baby orders, a Mytheresa-patterned dog toy for pet purchases, and a playful coloring book for children's orders.

All orders placed throughout the festive season on Mytheresa.com will be packed in the new silver boxes from October 24th onwards.

Images are available for download via:

https://we.tl/t-ON8G6V84dW

