Leading M&A Deal Sourcing Partner Finquest Doubles Private Company Database

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finquest, a fintech company that helps Private Equity and Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions teams source proprietary mid-market deals, has today announced a 100 percent expansion of its private company database alongside headcount growth to 250 global employees.

Finquest now makes over 100 million mid-market companies discoverable to potential investors and corporate buyers. The data it collects on these companies is uniquely gathered, organised, augmented by AI, and moderated by humans, making it unrivalled in breadth and searchability.

Thanks to this, Finquest addresses the biggest question facing Private Equity and Corporate M&A teams when it comes to deal sourcing: is this the best target company out there?

Studies estimate that companies spend around $2tn per year on acquisition efforts, and that more than 50% of these efforts fail to create value. Finquest's unique deal sourcing formula solves this problem by helping clients comprehensively map a market and connect with the most relevant and actionable targets, in a matter of weeks.

Clients are supported by a global team now comprising 250 members across nine offices in Europe, the United States and Asia. This is a more than 140 percent year-on-year increase and reflects the firm's growing client base. Finquest now services private equity firms that cumulatively manage more than $1.5Tr of direct investment across all sectors and geographies as well as a diversified portfolio of corporates active in M&A.

The expansion to cover more than 100 million businesses makes Finquest's offering the most comprehensive of any deal sourcing partner and opens up more of the low and middle market to acquirers than ever before. This will help unlock more opportunities in often fragmented and opaque private markets and provide an outlet for the hundreds of millions currently set aside for M&A.

Tanguy Lesselin, CEO and Co-founder of Finquest, said:

"Finquest has been leading the way in reshaping the deal sourcing process for more than half a decade, but this expansion represents the biggest leap forward we have had on our journey to date. Our vision is simple: to unleash the potential of private markets, revealing a whole new world of investment opportunities; and we do this by reinventing deal sourcing and harnessing the power of data, AI, and people.

"By more than doubling the number of companies in our database, we're making an unprecedented 100 million companies discoverable to investors and acquirers. That, coupled with the team reaching the 250 mark, feels pivotal in what has been an increasingly accelerating journey. We're excited to be able to help make even more connections in the years to come.

"It's undoubtedly an interesting time to be in the market, but good targets are out there if you can find them – that's where we're focused on helping our clients."

