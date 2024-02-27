Leading Magazine Franchisor Surpasses $20 Million in Donations with Latest Wave of Giving

27 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET
IRVING, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The N2 Company (N2), the top media franchisor known for its portfolio of hyperlocal magazine brands, recently confirmed the continued financial support of four leading anti-trafficking nonprofits: International Justice Mission, Love Justice International, Atlas Free, and All God's Children International. Through its philanthropic arm known as N2GIVES, the company donated $3 million this year, bringing the total lifetime giving amount to $23 million.
N2GIVES was created in 2016 to formalize the franchisor's focused funding of anti-trafficking efforts. Every year, N2 commits two percent of its revenue to ending modern-day slavery and supporting survivors through partnerships with highly effective nonprofits.
"We believe we've carefully chosen some of the strongest organizations out there, each focusing on a different and incredibly important part of this work," said Rebecca Hixon, N2's Director of Philanthropy. "At N2GIVES, it is our great hope to see a world free of human trafficking."
Because the organization's giving amount is dependent on revenue achieved, every N2 employee and franchise business owner understands their work makes a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable people worldwide, according to company leaders. They attribute the cyclical nature of their structure – motivated team members, increased revenue, increased giving, more motivated team members, and so on – as a key factor in the overall growth and success of The N2 Company, which has scaled to more than 800 publication franchises in its 20 years in operation.
"It's a blessing to build a business with great people and to see that business be a blessing to so many around the world," said Earl Seals, co-founder and President of The N2 Company.
To learn more about The N2 Company, visit www.n2co.com. To learn more about N2's fight against human trafficking, visit www.n2gives.com.
About The N2 Company
Founded in 2004, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week. Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit N2 online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, and Hyport Digital.
CONTACT:
The N2 Company
[email protected]
SOURCE The N2 Company
Share this article