Leading Magazine Franchisor Surpasses $20 Million in Donations with Latest Wave of Giving

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The N2 Company (N2), the top media franchisor known for its portfolio of hyperlocal magazine brands, recently confirmed the continued financial support of four leading anti-trafficking nonprofits: International Justice Mission , Love Justice International , Atlas Free , and All God's Children International . Through its philanthropic arm known as N2GIVES, the company donated $3 million this year, bringing the total lifetime giving amount to $23 million.

N2GIVES was created in 2016 to formalize the franchisor's focused funding of anti-trafficking efforts. Every year, N2 commits two percent of its revenue to ending modern-day slavery and supporting survivors through partnerships with highly effective nonprofits.

"At N2GIVES, it is our great hope to see a world free of human trafficking." Post this

"We believe we've carefully chosen some of the strongest organizations out there, each focusing on a different and incredibly important part of this work," said Rebecca Hixon, N2's Director of Philanthropy. "At N2GIVES, it is our great hope to see a world free of human trafficking."

Because the organization's giving amount is dependent on revenue achieved, every N2 employee and franchise business owner understands their work makes a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable people worldwide, according to company leaders. They attribute the cyclical nature of their structure – motivated team members, increased revenue, increased giving, more motivated team members, and so on – as a key factor in the overall growth and success of The N2 Company, which has scaled to more than 800 publication franchises in its 20 years in operation.

"It's a blessing to build a business with great people and to see that business be a blessing to so many around the world," said Earl Seals, co-founder and President of The N2 Company.

To learn more about The N2 Company, visit www.n2co.com . To learn more about N2's fight against human trafficking, visit www.n2gives.com .

About The N2 Company

Founded in 2004, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week . Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit N2 online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, and Hyport Digital.

CONTACT:

The N2 Company

[email protected]

SOURCE The N2 Company