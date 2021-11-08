Leading Manufacturers Turn to Business Spend Management to Build Resilience

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), the global leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), continues to see adoption of its leading BSM platform accelerate within the manufacturing industry. In response to ongoing global disruptions, hundreds of companies including Kimberly Clark, Lear, Grief, and most recently, Suzano are using Coupa to create business agility and resilience.

Manufacturing companies are increasingly looking to modernize their business spend processes in order to manage through the challenges of global disruptions. As with many industries, the manufacturing industry is dealing with numerous challenges, from skilled labor gaps to global supply chain disruptions. Coupa helps manufacturing companies reduce supply chain risk, optimize routes to market, and automate MRO spend to avoid bottlenecks.

The Coupa BSM Platform allows businesses to unify supply chain, procurement, payments, and treasury in one place, enabling customers to gain greater visibility and control into all of their organization's spend to optimize cash flow and maximize profitability.

"Suzano is undergoing a digital transformation process, focused on improving the purchasing processes of its requesters, suppliers, and buyers," said Wellington Giacomin, supply and logistics director at Suzano. "Coupa's unified and intuitive platform is playing a key role in our journey, helping us achieve the results we envisioned, optimizing and unifying our processes, providing time and cost savings, as well as greater visibility and efficiency across the entire supply chain."

"While many organizations are still dealing with impacts of the pandemic, they need to focus on driving efficiency, agility, and resilience to ensure long-term success," said Mark Riggs, chief customer officer at Coupa. "We are committed to delivering value, and the growing interest in Coupa from the manufacturing industry is a testament to how we help businesses spend smarter, safer, and easier, all while building resilience across their organization."

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more about how Coupa can help manufacturing companies, visit Coupa for Manufacturing .

