Leading Medical Companies And Investors Gather In San Francisco For Oppenheimer's MedTech Day

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – will host its first MedTech Day on May 29, 2019 at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA. The event will bring together 15 leading companies in the medical technology (MedTech) space and feature 1-on-1 meetings between investors and industry leaders.

"MedTech Day creates a collaborative space for companies to meet with Oppenheimer's institutional clients, thus creating synergies between the two," said Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking. Oppenheimer analysts, Steven Lichtman, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Medical Devices, and Kevin DeGeeter, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology, will be attending to offer valuable industry insights to clients based on the current landscape.

"MedTech is the next frontier in healthcare; state-of-the-art technologies and emerging therapies have the potential to fundamentally alter how the industry operates, creating new opportunities for patients, doctors and healthcare professionals alike and we are pleased to offer this one-day session for the companies," added Margolis.

The lunch panel session titled, Current Trends and Future Outlook in Diabetes Devices, features prominent speakers including Dr. Saleh Adi, an independent consultant in the field of diabetes technology and the Founding Director of the Madison Clinic for Pediatric Diabetes at University of California, San Francisco, and Dr. Linda Glaser, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Coastal Biomedical Research and an Endocrinologist in a solo private practice.

"Our goal with this first MedTech Day in San Francisco is to create a collective space for investors to interact with innovative, industry-leading companies and professionals, because our clients recognize the tremendous opportunities these organizations present," said Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer's upcoming conferences include the inaugural Montauk Summit for Emerging Life Science Companies. The event will feature approximately 25 emerging Life Sciences companies as well as the 2018 Nobel Prize winner for Medicine, Dr. Jim Allison, as a member of the Checkmates, a band comprised of leading scientists, researchers and executives at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Oppenheimer is also hosting the 19th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on June 18-19 and the 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 6-7, both of which will be held in Boston, Massachusetts.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

