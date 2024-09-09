Leading Microbiome Brand Seed Launches Award-Winning Probiotics in Target Stores Nationwide

Building on direct-to-consumer and Amazon success, company profitability, and its recent expansion into women's health, Seed continues omni-channel growth with first big-box retail partnership

Seed's Target debut includes an exclusive product launch—DS-01® 14 Day Gut Reset, a clinically validated two-week rapid protocol to restore healthy gut function by replenishing beneficial bacteria and strengthening the gut barrier

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed , a microbiome science company, today announced its expansion into Target stores nationwide and Target.com, marking the brand's first foray into mass retail. Target will carry Seed's award-winning DS-01® Daily Synbiotic—the number one selling probiotic in the country—and PDS-08® Pediatric Daily Synbiotic. The brand will also offer an exclusive new product: DS-01® 14 Day Gut Reset, a clinically validated protocol for rapid gut recovery. This latest retail expansion into Target, following a successful entry into Amazon earlier this year, represents a significant milestone in Seed's mission to broaden access to its clinically validated probiotic innovations.

"Launching nationwide in Target is a pivotal milestone in our mission to bring leading microbiome science to everyday health," said Ara Katz, co-CEO and co-founder of Seed Health. "We've impacted the health of over one million people and hear stories every day about the life-changing effects our products have. This partnership enables broader access to our current and future innovations, empowering even more people to transform their well-being."

DS-01® 14 Day Gut Reset ($29.99), launching first at Target, is a clinically validated two-week rapid protocol designed to quickly restore healthy gut function, strengthen the gut barrier, and replenish beneficial bacteria during times of occasional disruptions. Occasional disruptions to gut health can occur due to factors like travel, stress, poor sleep, certain medications, inactivity, environmental exposures, and poor diet, making targeted support especially valuable. DS-01® 14 Day Gut Reset was studied in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, with results presented at Digestive Disease Week 2024 and published in Gastroenterology, the most prominent journal in the field of gastrointestinal disease.

Seed's award-winning whole-body health solutions, DS-01® Daily Synbiotic and PDS-08® Pediatric Daily Synbiotic, as well as DS-01® 14 Day Gut Reset, will be available in all Target stores and on Target.com. With zero-waste packaging solutions and a business model that invests profits back into microbial innovations for planetary health, Seed is proudly featured as part of Target Zero. In addition to its commitment to sustainability, Seed upholds rigorous safety standards, including comprehensive third-party evaluation and whole-genome testing to ensure the highest levels of product quality and purity.

"This partnership with Target represents a significant moment in our growth journey as we expand into new channels and geographies, empowering us to reach new communities and realize the full potential of our brand, products, and future pipeline," said Cathrin Bowtell, president of Seed Health.

Seed Health is a microbiome science company pioneering innovations in probiotics and living medicines to impact human and planetary health. Founded to realize the potential of the microbiome, our platform enables the translation of breakthrough science across a portfolio targeting health outcomes from infancy to aging. Our consumer innovations are commercialized under Seed ®, an award-winning, science-first brand known for clinically validated innovations in probiotics, including DS-01® Daily Synbiotic and PDS-08® Pediatric Daily Synbiotic. Our pipeline encompasses both indication-specific and preventive applications for gastrointestinal and digestive health, women's health, skin, pediatrics, brain health, metabolic function, and healthy aging. Our environmental research is conducted under SeedLabs , which was founded to advance novel bacterial interventions to enhance biodiversity and restore ecosystems impacted by human activity.

