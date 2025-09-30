Seed Redefines Daily Supplementation With the Launch of Co-Biotics -- A New Category of Targeted Innovations for the Body and Microbiome

The launch taps into the transformative potential of the microbiome for daily nutrition, energy, and sleep, expanding Seed's portfolio beyond its award-winning probiotics

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed , a microbiome science company, today introduced Co-Biotics—a new category of daily supplements for the human body and its microbiome. Co-Biotics reflect an understanding of the microbiome's critical role in nearly every biological process, targeting both human and microbial pathways to maximize the benefits of daily supplementation. Seed's first three Co-Biotic formulations—DM-02™ Daily Multivitamin, AM-02™ Energy + Focus, and PM-02™ Sleep + Restore—are engineered to support the interconnected systems underpinning nutrient metabolism, cognitive performance, and circadian rhythms.

The launch marks a pivotal evolution in Seed's portfolio as the company expands beyond probiotics to bring microbiome innovation to new categories of daily health.

"Since its founding, Seed has pioneered new frontiers in applying microbiome science to human health," said Cathrin Bowtell, Chief Executive Officer of Seed Health. "With Co-Biotics, we're creating a new category in daily supplementation—grounded in science and shaped by the voices of our global community, who continue to seek more ways our approach to the microbiome can support their health."

A Novel, Microbiome-Driven Approach to Nutrition, Energy, and Sleep

While most supplementation is designed for human biology alone, Seed's Co-Biotics each contain two complementary formulations—one for the human body and one for the microbiome—housed together in the company's proprietary ViaCap® system. This capsule-in-capsule technology separates ingredients into two precise release phases so each reaches its intended site of action:

Outer capsule, for the human body : Delivers bioavailable vitamins, minerals, and clinically studied compounds for uptake in the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract, where they can be efficiently absorbed and utilized to meet core physiological needs.

: Delivers bioavailable vitamins, minerals, and clinically studied compounds for uptake in the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract, where they can be efficiently absorbed and utilized to meet core physiological needs. Inner capsule, for the microbiome: Engineered to transport prebiotics, postbiotics, and other microbially accessible nutrients in the colon—home to the majority of the gut microbiome—where they can support microbial activity and downstream functions linked to long-term health.

"For decades, supplementation has focused solely on the human body, overlooking the microbiome's role in regulating key health functions," said Zain Kassam, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of Seed Health. "In the last decade, science has shown that this influence spans systems as varied as nutrient metabolism, brain signaling, and sleep. Co-Biotics apply this science—working with both human and microbial systems to deliver more holistic health support."

The Innovations

DM-02™ Daily Multivitamin • A next-generation multivitamin formulated to support the nutritional needs of both the body and the microbiome, with 100% of the Daily Value of 20 essential vitamins and minerals in bioavailable and bioactive forms.



The microbiome plays a critical role in how the body absorbs, metabolizes, and produces nutrients—yet most multivitamins are absorbed too early in the digestive tract, starving these microbes of the nutrients they need to function optimally. DM-02™ solves for this with a dual-focus formulation: the outer capsule is formulated with health-critical vitamins and minerals to address common nutritional gaps, released in the upper GI tract for optimal absorption by the body. The inner capsule delivers prebiotics, postbiotics, and microbiome-accessible nutrients to the colon, where gut microbes can use them as fuel to perform essential functions vital to daily physiological balance.



Together, the human- and microbiome-targeted formulations in DM-02™ deliver comprehensive daily support—promoting overall health and longevity, immune function, bone health, and visible markers like hair, skin, and nails.

AM-02™ Energy + Focus • A caffeine-free daily formulation developed to support sustained energy, sharpen focus, and enhance cognitive performance—without the overstimulation or crash of traditional energy products. AM-02™ targets the gut-brain axis to promote resilient, sustained energy and focus.



While most energy products rely on stimulants like caffeine, which can spike cortisol and overtax the nervous system, AM-02™ is formulated with clinically studied compounds, including theacrine, methylliberine, and ginseng root, to promote mental clarity and alertness with a steadier, more sustained effect. The outer capsule delivers fast-acting nootropics with a multi-peak energy profile, for a steady, sustained effect throughout the day. Meanwhile, the inner capsule supports the gut-brain axis with B vitamins, prebiotics, and postbiotics, while also delivering cofactors to fuel mitochondrial function and cellular energy production.



With consistent use, AM-02™ provides compounding benefits—supporting stress resilience, enhancing focus and attention, and helping the body maintain balanced energy in the long term.

PM-02™ Sleep + Restore • A non-habit-forming nightly sleep supplement that works across human and microbial pathways to support circadian rhythm regulation, ease nighttime stress, and promote deeper overnight restoration. Unlike traditional sleep aids that blunt circadian rhythms with sedatives or excessive melatonin, PM-02™ reinforces the body's natural sleep-wake cycle for more restorative, long-term sleep health—without next-day haze.



The outer capsule delivers sleep-supportive compounds—including a dual-phase, bioidentical dose of melatonin that mirrors the body's natural release pattern—alongside microbially produced GABA and clinically studied ashwagandha for calm, sustained rest. The inner capsule delivers prebiotics, postbiotics, and cofactors to the microbiome, which plays a crucial role in biological processes linked to circadian rhythms, overnight renewal, and long-term resilience.



Plus, PM-02™ benefits build over time—delivering immediate support for falling asleep and staying asleep, while progressively balancing melatonin and cortisol levels to help recalibrate circadian rhythms for lasting sleep health.

"With DS-01®, we set a new standard in probiotics," said Ara Katz, Co-founder of Seed Health. "With Co-Biotics, we're bringing microbiome science into more aspects of daily life to transform how people support their bodies and the trillions of microbes that sustain them."

Where to Purchase

All three products are now available direct-to-consumer at Seed.com and Amazon, with nationwide retail launches at Target on October 11 and Sprouts on November 3.

For more information, visit seed.com/new-products .

About Seed Health

Seed Health is a microbiome science company pioneering clinically validated innovations for gut and whole-body health. Rooted in rigorous research and peer-reviewed studies, Seed is setting new standards for efficacy, safety, and trust in the biotics category. Our flagship innovation, DS-01® Daily Synbiotic, is a pre- and probiotic studied in multiple human clinical trials and trusted by over one million people for its systemic benefits, including gut, skin, immune, and heart health. Our pipeline of gut-directed innovations, developed in collaboration with world-renowned researchers and clinicians, harnesses the microbiome as a driver of longevity, systemic health, and daily well-being. Grounded in the ethos that human and planetary health are interconnected, our environmental research division, SeedLabs , advances microbial interventions to enhance biodiversity and help restore ecosystems impacted by human activity.

