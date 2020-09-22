Leading Microcurrent Skincare Brand NuFACE® Wins Allure® Best of Beauty Award 2020

The Allure® Best of Beauty Awards are widely known as the most coveted honor in the beauty industry since the award's inception in 1996. Allure's team of celebrated editors and independent experts test over 10,000 products each year to find the best of the best and, this year, have awarded 353 products with their highly sought seal of approval.

"We are beyond thrilled to receive an Allure Best of Beauty Award, especially for our hero device! The prestige and industry recognition are such an honor and we are so excited to share this award with not only our team, but the millions of NuFACE clients around the world. The Allure award was a goal of ours, right from the inception of our company 15 years ago," said Tera Peterson, NuFACE Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.

As we age, our body's natural current begins to slow, leading to fine lines and wrinkles, sagging skin, and loss of contour. NuFACE® pioneered at-home microcurrent - a low-level, soothing current that mimics the body's natural current to tone, lift and tighten the skin – what the brand states as 'Fitness For Your Face®'.

"We see the Allure Best of Beauty Award as another mark of NuFACE's ongoing success, continuing to be the pioneer in beauty devices and more so changing the way clients approach their at-home beauty routine. We are committed to fueling our exceptional growth by focusing our strategies on high quality, efficacious Microcurrent Skincare™ that erases the line between devices and skincare," commented NuFACE® CEO, Mike Larrain.

NuFACE® is beloved by clients, celebrities and skincare professionals alike and can be found in over 35 countries including over 3,000 retail doors and over 2,000 spas because of its proven technology, ease-of-use and, clinically proven visible results.

About the Allure® Best of Beauty Awards

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year's winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

About NuFACE®

Founded in 2005 by aesthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, Tera Peterson (also an aesthetician) and Kim Morales, NuFACE is the leader in at-home microcurrent beauty devices. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE's award-winning products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. NuFACE is an omni-channel business with its products distributed across the professional, prestige and specialty retail, direct-to-consumer, eCommerce, home shopping and international channels – including to premium retailers such Sephora, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SpaceNK, Revolve, Ulta and many more; to top spas and medical offices; and to the large and rapidly growing beauty markets of China and Korea. With category defining products, an authentic professional heritage, highly visible and clinically shown results, and endorsements from skin care professionals, NuFACE has gained a strong following among celebrity clientele, influencers, and a growing base of loyal, passionate clients.

