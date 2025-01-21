Leading Micronutrient Scientist Dr. Kimberly O'Brien Wins March of Dimes Agnes Higgins Award in Maternal-Fetal Nutrition

O'Brien is honored for advancing research on iron, vitamin D, and calcium in pregnancy to improve prenatal health and protect at-risk babies.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies, has named Dr. Kimberly O'Brien, Professor of Human Nutrition at Cornell University, as the recipient of the prestigious Agnes Higgins Award in Maternal-Fetal Nutrition. The award will be presented during the annual meeting of the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) on April 24-28, 2025, in Honolulu.

Dr. Kimberly O’Brien Awarded 2025 March of Dimes Agnes Higgins Award in Maternal-Fetal Nutrition

Dr. O'Brien's trailblazing research on the micronutrients iron, vitamin D, and calcium has provided invaluable insights into their metabolism during pregnancy and their distribution between the mother, fetus, and placenta. Her findings bring the field closer to establishing prenatal dietary intake recommendations that optimize maternal, fetal, and neonatal health while reducing the risk of adverse birth outcomes.

"I'm thrilled to honor Dr. O'Brien as this year's well-deserved Agnes Higgins Award recipient," said March of Dimes Chief Scientific Adviser Dr. Emre Seli. "Her groundbreaking research on how micronutrients like iron are processed and distributed during pregnancy has significantly advanced our understanding of what moms and babies need to thrive. By using tracer techniques, she has provided a detailed picture of how these vital nutrients support a healthy pregnancy and baby. Her work is not only unique but essential, offering critical insights that pave the way for improved maternal and infant health."

For more than three decades, Dr. O'Brien has been advancing our understanding of how essential nutrients, such as iron and calcium, are absorbed and used during pregnancy. Her research explores the complex interplay of factors—including hormones and diet—that influence nutrient distribution between the mother, placenta, and baby to meet their unique needs. Using cutting-edge technology, her lab is among the few worldwide that uses safe techniques to "trace" how these nutrients move through the body and to the baby. This innovative approach has provided invaluable insights into the intricate world of micronutrient metabolism during pregnancy.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award, which highlights the importance of maternal and fetal nutrition and pays tribute to the legacy of Agnes Higgins" said Dr. O'Brien. "While we've made progress, we must focus on nutrient intakes that support optimal health, not just prevent deficiencies. Our research aims to better identify at-risk pregnancies and targeted interventions to improve outcomes. I'm grateful to contribute to this vital work alongside March of Dimes."

Using mass spectrometry, Dr. O'Brien has advanced our understanding of the micronutrient needs of high-risk pregnant populations, including teenage mothers and women carrying multiples. Her groundbreaking research reveals that up to 40% of these women, along with 25% of their babies, are anemic at delivery, despite dietary and supplemental iron intake. Anemia, often caused by severe iron deficiency, limits the blood's ability to deliver oxygen, posing serious pregnancy risks and long-term cognitive impairments in infants. Dr. O'Brien's work also highlights how multiples—twins, triplets, and quadruplets—compete for iron stores in the womb. Notably, she has demonstrated that fetuses can regulate their production of hepcidin, a hormone vital for iron metabolism, providing critical insights into fetal development.

Dr. O'Brien has further advanced the field by developing the first tracer method to track how vitamin D is absorbed and metabolized during pregnancy. Her work also explores why pregnant women with darker skin or higher body fat are more susceptible to vitamin D deficiencies, increasing the risk of delivering babies with low vitamin D levels. Additionally, her laboratory is uncovering genetic factors that influence iron and vitamin D metabolism, offering critical insights into identifying women at higher risk for deficiencies. These findings are paving the way for targeted interventions to improve health outcomes for moms and babies.

