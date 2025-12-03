Leading Mid-Atlantic Insurance Provider Publishes New Coverage Policy for Nerivio® REN Wearable, Granting 3.4 million People with Access to Drug-Free Migraine Care

New policy recognizes the Nerivio REN wearable as medically necessary for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine in patients 8 years and older

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica , a neuromodulation therapeutics company developing drug-free treatments for idiopathic pain conditions, today announced that a leading mid-Atlantic health insurer has published a new coverage policy for the Nerivio® remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) wearable, enabling reimbursed access to approximately 3.4 million members in Maryland, District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.) and Northern Virginia.

Already in effect since Sept. 1, the new policy recognizes the Nerivio REN wearable as medically necessary for both the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in patients ages 8 and older. The new policy makes the Nerivio REN wearable the first and only non-pharmacological treatment for migraine covered by this insurance provider. The update underscores a national shift toward embracing neuromodulation as an evidence-backed, drug-free standard of care, reinforcing the momentum behind broader coverage for Nerivio.

"As a senior pediatric headache specialist in this region, my colleagues and I see the great need for this kind of therapy firsthand, on a daily basis," said Marc DiSabella, MD, director of the Headache Program at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. "With migraine, it is important to start with effective treatment early on, before the disease deteriorates in terms of the frequency and severity of migraine attacks. The strong body of clinical evidence supporting the Nerivio REN wearable caught our attention, and many of our patients greatly benefit from this therapy. This is even more critical for young children for whom the range of prescribed therapies is very narrow." Dr. DiSabella added, "This new policy does grace with so many of our patients, as it at least removes the economic burden inflicted by a chronic disease such as migraine."

"I hope that this coverage decision will now be followed promptly by the remaining health insurance plans, both commercial and Medicaid, that are still behind in fully understanding the needs of people living with migraine," said Jessica Ailani, MD, a senior headache specialist from the Washington, D.C. area. "Prescribed treatments for migraine, such as the Nerivio REN wearable, for which the clinical benefit was vastly and rigorously demonstrated across multiple randomized-control trials and large real-world evidence studies – must be affordably accessible to every family in this country."

The expanded coverage is particularly meaningful for patient populations who may not tolerate—or prefer to avoid—pharmacological options. By delivering non-invasive neuromodulation through a wearable device controlled by a smartphone app, the Nerivio REN wearable provides patients and healthcare providers with a flexible, clinically validated alternative that can reduce migraine symptoms during attacks and lower frequency over time when used preventively. These benefits are supported by a growing body of peer-reviewed clinical trials and real-world evidence, demonstrating the REN wearable's safety and efficacy across diverse patient populations.

"This new coverage policy for the Nerivio REN wearable marks an important incremental step forward in making effective, drug-free migraine treatment accessible throughout the USA," said Lindsay Videnieks, executive director of the Headache and Migraine Policy Forum, a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing public policies and practices to promote accelerated innovation and improved access to treatments for persons living with headache disorders and migraine. "With 25 peer-reviewed studies repeatedly and persistently demonstrating the clinical benefits of remote electrical neuromodulation, it is unacceptable that certain payers still choose to deny it from their prescribed members living with migraine," added Ms. Videnieks. "Health insurance companies that seek to promote patient-centered care and treatment should recognize that technological advancements, such as the Nerivio REN wearable, may be a critical tool in the toolbox for patients to help manage their disease."

Major U.S. payers continue to recognize the Nerivio REN wearable as a clinically proven and patient-centered option for migraine management, increasingly incorporating it into their coverage benefits. With this recent policy, the total number of lives across the U.S. already covered for Nerivio now approximates 85 million, giving more people access to an effective, safe, evidence-based option for migraine. This adoption not only expands access for millions in the mid-Atlantic region but also reinforces Theranica's leadership in advancing drug-free migraine care and its progress toward establishing the REN wearable as a standard of care in treatment.

The Theranica team will be in Scottsdale, Ariz. from Dec. 4–7 at the Westin Kierland for the American Headache Society's Annual Headache Symposium . We invite you to stop by booth #307 to meet with our market access team.

For more information about the Nerivio REN wearable, and for resources to help advocate for coverage with additional insurance plans, please visit www.neriviocovered.com .

About Nerivio

The Nerivio® REN wearable is an acute and preventive (dual-use) prescription migraine treatment that works without drugs, needles, or invasive procedures. FDA-cleared for patients 8 and above, it uses gentle electrical pulses on the arm to activate the brain's natural pain regulation system, relieving migraine symptoms during an attack and reducing the frequency and burden of future episodes when used preventively. Controlled by a smartphone app, the Nerivio REN wearable offers a safe, effective, and easy-to-use way to manage migraine—without the risk of systemic side effects or drug interactions.

About Theranica

Theranica is a neuromodulation therapeutics company pioneering drug-free treatments for idiopathic pain conditions. Its FDA-cleared flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first-and-only prescribed REN wearable for both acute and preventive migraine care. Used in more than one million treatments across the U.S., Nerivio provides a much-needed option for migraine patient populations with unique qualities, including children, veterans, individuals managing comorbidities, and women of childbearing age. Dedicated to modernizing pain management without drugs or needles, Theranica continues to develop cutting-edge neuromodulation therapies that reshape the way pain is treated.

Theranica Contact:

Kris Barr

[email protected]

+1.410.919.7889

Media Contact:

Grey Matter Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Theranica