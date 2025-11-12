Theranica's Nerivio® REN Wearable Featured in Headache for Delivering Effective, Consistent Drug-Free Relief in Migraine Over Three Years

New real-world study demonstrates consistent efficacy and long-term safety of the REN wearable drug-free therapy for over three years of monthly treatment use, offering an alternative to conventional migraine treatment drugs

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica , a neuromodulation therapeutics company pioneering drug-free treatments for pain conditions, today announced that its latest real-world evidence study has been published in Headache, the official journal of the American Headache Society. The publication, Three years of remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) acute treatment for migraine shows consistent effectiveness and no tachyphylaxis phenomenon , highlights the long-term durability and consistency of the Nerivio® remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) wearable in managing migraine.

This three-year longitudinal study evaluated outcomes of hundreds of real-world patients using the Nerivio REN wearable on a monthly basis for both acute and preventive migraine treatment. Over the course of three years, both youth and adult participants maintained stable therapeutic outcomes, with pain relief consistently ranging between 72% and 77% and functional disability relief between 65% and 71%. Importantly, these rates did not decline over time, and patients did not require higher stimulation intensities or treatment adjustments to achieve them. This absence of tachyphylaxis suggests that the therapeutic effect of REN can be maintained long term without dose escalation, underscoring its durability, safety, and reliability as a sustained migraine treatment.

"The publication of this multi-year, month-by-month, real-world evidence study in Headache marks a watershed moment in migraine care," said Alit Stark-Inbar, corporate vice president of medical information and research at Theranica. "The results show that REN therapy provides consistent, long-term effectiveness without the need for a dosage (intensity) increase over time (i.e., no tachyphylaxis), alongside sustained adherence to therapy, giving healthcare providers confidence in prescribing a proven, drug-free treatment."

"This level of sustained efficacy over three years is exactly what both healthcare professionals and patients are looking for in migraine care," said Dr. Stephanie Nahas, MD, MSEd, Professor of Neurology and Associate Program Director of the Headache Medicine Fellowship Program at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and lead author of the peer-reviewed publication. "The consistency we see with the Nerivio REN wearable means patients can trust it long-term without worrying about diminished results or slow-emerging side effects over time. For clinicians, this level of durability—validated in real-world use—signals a meaningful shift in how we approach migraine management for vulnerable populations, giving us the confidence to incorporate evidence-based neuromodulation in patient treatment plans."

Unlike certain pharmacological options that might lose efficacy or introduce systemic side effects over time, the Nerivio REN wearable offers an evidence-backed, non-invasive alternative that aligns with patient-centered outcomes and real-world adherence patterns.

This new study publication, following two dozen previous peer-reviewed study publications on the REN wearable, further validates the treatment's consistent, long-term effectiveness both in controlled clinical trials as well as in real-world use. Collectively, these findings build a powerful body of evidence that reinforces both clinical confidence and patient trust in the REN wearable as a sustainable, evidence-based option for migraine care.

The full publication can be accessed here , and more information about the Nerivio REN wearable can be found at www.Nerivio.com .

About Nerivio

The Nerivio® REN wearable is an acute and preventive (dual-use) prescription migraine treatment that works without drugs, needles, or invasive procedures. FDA-cleared for patients aged 8 years and above, it uses gentle electrical pulses on the arm to activate the brain's natural pain regulation system, relieving migraine symptoms during an attack and reducing the frequency and burden of future episodes when used preventively. Controlled by a smartphone app, the Nerivio REN wearable offers a safe, effective, and easy-to-use way to manage migraine—without the risk of systemic side effects or drug interactions.

About Theranica

Theranica is a neuromodulation therapeutics company pioneering drug-free treatments for idiopathic pain conditions. Its FDA-cleared flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first-and-only prescribed REN wearable for both acute and preventive migraine care. Used in more than one million treatments across the U.S., Nerivio provides a much-needed option for migraine patient populations with unique qualities, including children, veterans, individuals managing comorbidities, and women of childbearing age. Dedicated to modernizing pain management without drugs or needles, Theranica continues to develop cutting-edge neuromodulation therapies that reshape the way pain is treated.

