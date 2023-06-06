Leading Moms Organization Calls on Senate to Protect Women's Sports

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms For America is hosting a press conference on Capitol Hill to urge the U.S. Senate to pass H.R. 734 to protect both women's sports and female athletes. They will be joined by Members of Congress as well as female athletes and their moms.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

12:30 p.m.



WHERE: U.S. Capitol – House Triangle WHO: Debbie Kraulidis – Vice President, Moms for America

Rep. Mary Miller (R,IL-15)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R,TN-1)

Idaho State Rep. Barbara Ehardt

Abby Carr – Women's Varsity Swimming, Harvard University

Evie Edwards – Former NCAA CX runner; Cyclist

Taylor Silverman – Competitive Skateboarder

Other notable athletes and advocates



DETAILS: Moms for America is calling on the U.S. Senate to schedule a vote on H.R. 734, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023. This bill generally prohibits school athletic programs from allowing individuals whose biological sex at birth was male to participate in programs that are for women or girls. Its passage will ensure the gains women have made through Title IX over the past 50 years are not wiped away by misguided political correctness and provide safety for women and girls in locker rooms and other combined places. Every athlete deserves the opportunity to compete, but it must be fair and safe.

Visit https://momsforamerica.us/protect-womens-sports/ to learn more.

ABOUT MFA: Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

