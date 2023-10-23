Leading Multinational Construction Firm Azteca-Omega Group Selects Unanet CRM to Streamline Business Development and Proposals

News provided by

Unanet

23 Oct, 2023

Texas-Based, Minority-Owned Business Modernizes Operations with Data-Driven Software

DULLES, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, announced today that the Azteca-Omega Group has chosen Unanet CRM to improve the construction company's proposal process and pipeline optimization.

Founded in 1983, the Azteca-Omega Group is one of the nation's leading and award-winning building and civil construction companies. Headquartered in Dallas with an additional office in Houston, the certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) has completed more than 1,000 projects in aviation, transit, municipal, and healthcare throughout the United States.

"As we continue to grow, bringing in modern technology is a critical step that will allow us to move away from lumping together proposals and piecemealing reporting," said Jennifer Chaplin, marketing manager at Azteca-Omega Group. "Unanet CRM brings all our data together in one place, improving workforce productivity across the company and allowing our VP of Operations the ability to pull reports in real-time and manage accountability of projects seamlessly."

Covering a full range of building program and construction management and general contracting services through its building division, Azteca Enterprises, as well as complete civil construction and engineering services through its civil division, Omega Contracting, the Azteca-Omega Group needed easier, more efficient access to data and information. With Unanet CRM, the company will get that, along with improved collaboration on proposal and business development, so they can bid bigger, better projects.

"We chose Unanet CRM because the platform is meant for this industry. Other software systems were not AEC-focused, but Unanet is an expert in the space and knows exactly the type of organization and structure we are trying to implement in our company," said Chaplin. "We knew it was time to change to a more data-driven approach, and Unanet CRM was the best solution we found."

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering and construction companies select Unanet ERP AE and Unanet CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE, please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Azteca-Omega Group
Azteca-Omega Group is an award-winning building and civil construction firm that has the expertise needed to take on projects of any size or scale through its two operating companies: Azteca Enterprises, which provides a full range of building program and construction management and general contracting; and Omega Contracting which offers complete civil construction and engineering.

Media Contact:
Claire Mylott
Feed Media for Unanet
[email protected]

SOURCE Unanet

