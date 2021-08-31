Leading Multinational Wholesaler Deploys Bright Pattern for Omnichannel Customer Experience

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , has been deployed by a leading multinational wholesaler. The company is not only one of the largest wholesalers to consumers and businesses worldwide, but is also recognized by the ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) as the leader in the specialty retail store industry. As part of their award-winning customer service, they use Bright Pattern Contact Center software for their omnichannel customer experience.

"We are excited to have been deployed by the leading customer-centric retailer for their in-store and online shopping experiences," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "This company is known for their exceptional customer service as a key pillar of their business success, and their selection of Bright Pattern to support their company's mission shows the strategic value of Bright Pattern to innovative companies in the retail space. Bright Pattern now powers the omnichannel customer experience of two of the largest wholesalers in the world."