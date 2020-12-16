Leading Neuroscience Obesity Researcher Named New TOS President

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine "Cathy" Kotz, PhD, FTOS, a leading researcher into the neuroscience of obesity and energy balance is the new president of The Obesity Society (TOS), the organization announced today.

"Due to the considerable efforts of our TOS executive team, staff and members in preceding years, I stand in a great position to help TOS continue to lead the way in improving obesity research, access and care," said Kotz, professor and associate director of graduate studies at the University of Minnesota's Department of Integrative Biology and Physiology. She is also associate director of research at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center in Minneapolis.

Kotz's goals for the year include sustaining and expanding on the considerable progress TOS has made in restructuring the Society's sections and committees, the reach with other partner organizations, the new Corporate Obesity Roundtable; education, clinical and policy efforts; and excellence in the annual meeting.

Kotz has two major initiatives for the year, which include building on efforts to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion strategies into TOS and to support this in the field of obesity. The second initiative is to increase granting within TOS to continue and expand the support of stellar obesity scientists, and foster excellence and careers in obesity research.

Kotz also noted "we will be undergoing a strategic planning process to develop our goals for the upcoming years of TOS. I'm looking forward to the year."

Before being elected as president, Kotz served as a vice president of TOS. Elizabeth Parks, PhD, is the new vice president. Parks is currently a tenured professor at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, in Columbia. She also serves as associate director of the Clinical Research Center in the Institute for Clinical and Translational Science.

Three new members were elected to the Society's Council.

Ellen Schur, MD, co-director of the University of Washington Center for Weight Loss and Metabolic Surgery is the new Council member for Clinical Practice; Marian Tanofsky-Kraff, PhD, FTOS is the Council member At-Large. She is a professor in the Departments of Medical and Clinical Psychology and Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) and a researcher in the Section on Growth and Obesity at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development at the National Institutes of Health. Kraff is also director of the Developmental Research Laboratory on Eating and Weight Behaviors and research director for the Military Cardiovascular Outcomes Research Program at USU. Edna Nava-González, PhD, was elected as the Council member At-Large Mexico. González is a professor at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

The officers started their new roles following the 38th Annual Meeting of The Obesity Society at ObesityWeek® Interactive held in November.

The Obesity Society (TOS) is the leading organization of scientists and health professionals devoted to understanding and reversing the epidemic of obesity and its adverse health, economic and societal effects. Combining the perspective of researchers, clinicians, policymakers and patients, TOS promotes innovative research, education and evidence-based clinical care to improve the health and well-being of all people with obesity. For more information, visit www.obesity.org.

