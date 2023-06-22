Leading Nicotine and Alternative Products Manufacturer, Streamline Group, Enlists Industry-Veteran, Chuck Melander, as Chief Strategy Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading nicotine and alternative products manufacturer known for national, customer-favorite brands including Juice Head , Galaxy Treats , and Troomy Nootropics , Streamline Group expanded its Senior Leadership Team by recruiting industry-veteran, Chuck Melander , as Chief Strategy Officer.

Chuck Melander joins Streamline Group as Chief Strategy Officer.

Chuck joins Streamline Group as a highly experienced strategic executive recognized for his capabilities in leadership, corporate management, strategic planning, strategy execution, financial analysis, marketing, and product development. Chuck most recently spent 16 years at Turning Point Brands as Senior Vice President of Operations, Product Integrity, and Quality Assurance, serving on the management team that led to impressive growth and culminating in their public offering on the NYSE in 2016. Prior to Turning Point Brands, he worked at Swedish Match for 22 years, leading their Product Development, Quality Assurance, and Snus Marketing areas, resulting in an expansive consumer focused portfolio of successful products. Chuck holds a BS in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Centre College and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

As Chief Strategy Officer at Streamline Group, Chuck will be working closely with Patrick Mulcahy, CEO, and Matthew Halvorson, COO, to continue to build Streamlines growth initiatives around the Juice Head brand family of nicotine products while accelerating the growth in Streamline's Alternative Products Division.

Mr. Melander stated:"Having worked in the nicotine space with leading CPG companies for 40 years, I have never been more excited to be able to join such a talented team of consumer focused individuals with incredible brands in the Nicotine and Alternative product category. After retiring from Turning Point Brands, I never thought that I would come out of retirement but after seeing the unlimited growth potential of the organization, I couldn't pass up such an exciting opportunity. Streamline positioning themselves with the Juice Head portfolio of nicotine products that is focused on providing adult nicotine consumers an opportunity to enjoy satisfying products in whatever usage occasion they find themselves, is a perfect platform for this long term growth, all while navigating the challenging regulatory landscape. In addition, Streamline's commitment to their alternative products division, led by Bryan Garrison, allows Streamline to leverage their incredible sales and marketing engines to provide additional opportunities for future growth."

Following the hire of Bryan Garrison, co-founder of Galaxy Treats and Troomy Nootropics, as VP of Alternative Products, this is yet another strategic executive hire Streamline Group has made in the last few weeks as part of its robust growth strategy to scale the business, penetrate key markets, and develop high-impact, consumer-driven brands.

Patrick Mulcahy, Chief Executive Officer at Streamline Group, stated: "We are very excited and confident with our decision to expand our senior leadership team and bring on such an incredible and experienced leader in the nicotine category to the organization. Chuck's experience in strategic planning, execution across the organization, and ability to act as a true think partner will help us deliver on our long term vision for Streamline Group. This addition to Streamline reinforces one of our core values of investing in talented people who have a shared vision, immediate impact, and growth to our organization."

About the Company

Based out of Long Beach, CA, Streamline Group is an industry-leading manufacturer of customer-favorite alternative brands including Juice Head, Galaxy Treats, Troomy Nootropics, Nirvana CBD, and more. The company was founded in 2013 by Patrick Mulcahy (CEO) and Matthew Halvorson (COO) with a goal to excite consumers with innovative products and drive value for its retail and wholesale customers. These are supported by robust distribution capabilities, high-exposure marketing strategies, dedicated customer support, and best-in-class business practices.

