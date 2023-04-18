Leading Nordic Tower Company Telia Towers Selects Sitetracker for Multi-Country Deployment

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, will enable Telia Towers, which deploys telecom towers and related equipment space in Norway, Sweden and Finland, to more quickly and easily deploy and manage thousands of towers across the Nordic region.

Whether it's providing a complete antenna solution for customers needing radio transmission capabilities, offering climate-controlled equipment space, or providing backup energy and power, Telia Towers offers the full range of options for its hundreds of customers. Deploying and maintaining state-of-the-art tower infrastructure is at the heart of Telia Towers's business. The company sought an industry-leading software solution to manage its deployment operations, which it found in Sitetracker.

Telia Towers replaces its legacy software with Sitetracker's SaaS architecture. That allows the company to use the same, cloud-based solution across all its Nordic locations, even with highly secure data residency requirements. The innovative approach to keep all sensitive data secure and within the confines of each country's regulations is one of Sitetracker's unique value-adds. Additionally, Sitetracker offers Telia Towers a complete solution right out of the box, one based on best practices formed from working with towercos responsible for more than 2 million tower sites around the world. Sitetracker also brings a breadth of flexible options, so Telia Towers can tailor its business processes and insights as it scales.

"Telia Towers needs a flexible, secure and scalable system to keep track of projects and accurate inventory data," said Peter Borgfors, Telia Towers's CIO. "With smooth and seamless operations, we believe that Sitetracker will help develop and automate our processes, and, at the same time, keep the momentum of our business growing. With the easy-to-use interface and the user-friendly customization to fit our needs, we will be able to save time and be more efficient."

Sitetracker Telecom for Tower is a specialized solution under the Sitetracker Telecom product suite that solves a particularly challenging problem for companies struggling to keep up with the demands on their towers due to 5G deployment worldwide.

Designed for a complete telecom ecosystem with prebuilt, intelligent templates and workflows based on years of experience, Sitetracker optimizes collocation, site development and tenant applications. With it, Telia Towers can make quick, informed decisions and forecasts with powerful dashboards and analytics, while leveraging built-in maps and forms.

To learn more about Sitetracker's deployment operations management solution for critical infrastructure providers, please visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, Zayo, Vantage Towers, Nextera, Dominion Energy, ChargePoint, Honeywell, and Southern Company plan, deploy and manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit www.sitetracker.com.

SOURCE Sitetracker