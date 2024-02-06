Leading Northeast ENT Practices Partner to Form Align ENT + Allergy

News provided by

Align ENT + Allergy

06 Feb, 2024, 08:07 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Northeast-based ENT practices – Pinnacle ENT, Providence ENT, BergerHenry ENT, and Greenwich ENT – have joined together to form Align ENT + Allergy ("Align"). The practices include 30 physicians, 28 audiologists, and 160 teammates across 8 divisions spanning PA and CT.  

Align's mission is to build and advance the leading community of physician-led ENT and Allergy practices in the U.S. – and ultimately preserve their clinical autonomy. Its partners are committed to comprehensive care and compassionate service that improves the lives of patients. 

"Choosing Align as our name is purposeful. For us, being aligned means we share a common mission and values with our affiliated physicians and teammates," said James Grant, CEO. "We are coming together as partners to facilitate the protection and evolution of private practice."  

Backed by Zenyth Partners, Align ENT + Allergy provides practice management services through a true partnership model and believes that physician-led private practice is the best way to facilitate high quality, cost-effective, personalized care for patients.   

"We [physicians] gain the advantages of a professionalized company while retaining local control so we can concentrate on our clinical practices and serve our local communities," said Dr. Mark Ginsburg, otolaryngologist and facial plastic and cosmetic surgeon from Providence ENT.  

Align is excited to connect with ENT physicians and practices in 2024 to share the benefits of partnership.  

About Align ENT + Allergy
Align ENT + Allergy is a management services organization (MSO) supporting a community of physician-led ENT and Allergy practices. Align provides non-clinical support services to private practices through a true partnership model, whereby partners gain the advantages of a professionalized MSO while retaining local control so that they can focus on providing high quality, cost-effective, personalized care within their communities. To date, Align ENT + Allergy's partners include Pinnacle ENT, Providence ENT, BergerHenry ENT, and Greenwich ENT. For more information, visit www.AlignENTA.com.

About Zenyth Partners
Zenyth Partners ("Zenyth") is an operationally focused investment firm focused exclusively on building leading healthcare companies. Zenyth partners with entrepreneurs, clinicians, and operators that share similar values, creating differentiated healthcare organizations that support patients, providers, payors, and the community at large. For more information, visit www.zenythpartners.com.

SOURCE Align ENT + Allergy

