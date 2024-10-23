Leading NOW's Latest Research Reveals The 9 Critical Differentiators™ for Career Success

Research identifies key factors to counteract reduction of women in senior leadership

Recent research from McKinsey/Lean In and WBC show a trend for women at the Vice President level and above dropping by 10% in 2023, and the percentage of women CEOs in the S&P500 dropping to 7.8%, begging the question: Why do women stall in their careers? Finally, that question has been answered.

By utilizing our proprietary research on the barriers to women in leadership (The Missing 33%™ and Gender Dynamics in the Workplace™) as a foundation, the GDI examined key factors over the past 10+ years that have impacted women's leadership progression. The result is an unprecedented discovery of The 9 Critical Differentiators™ which reveals the specific skills and competencies that women need to develop to move from Director level to Vice President and up to senior executive level roles. The research also explores and identifies what organizations must do to develop talent deeper within the talent pipeline to eradicate this trend.

Kelly Lockwood Primus, CEO of Leading NOW, says "Although women have made strides into senior leadership roles, the majority of those roles are in staff positions such as marketing, human resources, legal and finance. Without the requisite experience or knowledge of the enterprise's operations, these roles rarely lead to that of CEO. Our latest research shows that women do not have the operational expertise, nor have they had the opportunity to develop in these areas, to get to the C-Suite. This research further proves that until organizations take succession planning into account for the lack of women in the leadership talent pipeline, even the most powerful companies will continue to face a shortage of women in senior leadership roles."

Leading NOW provides cutting edge research and leadership development programs for our global clients based on real world business experience and insights. With two new generations in the workforce, our latest research towards closing the leadership Gender Gap is another step in achieving parity for women in senior leadership roles.

