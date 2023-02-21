Leading Online Bridal & Special Occasion Dress Retailer, Azazie Launches Little White Dress Collection

This new collection was developed to help brides plan their looks for every event that is part of their wedding celebration.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, has launched their Little White Dress Collection, with looks designed for elopements, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners, and engagement parties. Beginning with 12 styles this month, the entire collection will consist of 15 styles with Azazie planning to include the three remaining styles on their website on March 14, 2023.

This collection was inspired by their most popular bridal fashion category "Modern Sleek," and was expertly designed to be both high quality and made exclusively for you, while utilizing lightweight and stretch fabric, with a large range of silhouettes and sizes. The styles provided were also created to be easy to transport when being packed for destination weddings or a couple's honeymoon, but also be dressed up or down depending on the event.

As every bride has their own vision and dream of what they want to look like on their wedding day, Azazie's Lead Designer Geavanna Nuñez says, "This new collection was designed to expand our existing assortment of 'Little White Dresses' while providing our brides with made-for-you designs perfect for all wedding-related celebrations. We feel grateful to be a bridal-wear destination where brides can feel beautiful and confident during one of the most special moments of their lives."

All styles will be available for purchase on www.azazie.com and will include sizing from 0-30, cost under $300, and will be made to order.

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

