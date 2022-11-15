Leading Online Optical Retailer GlassesUSA.com Announces Major Savings with Early Black Friday Access Deals Starting Now, Continuing Throughout the Holiday Season

GlassesUSA.com, the category leader in the D2C online glasses industry is offering Early Black Friday Access Staring November 15th

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com, the fastest-growing, leading online eyewear retailer in the United States, announced the biggest savings of the year, available now through December 4th, featuring incredible deals and savings of up to 65% off plus free shipping. Top eyeglasses and sunglasses from Ray-Ban , Oakley, Persol, and Costa del Mar will feature discounts and deals.

Customers will enjoy major savings on thousands of eyeglasses and sunglasses styles and brands, through the month of November and December, helping shoppers save big all season long, with the best price available for all vision correction products. With the most affordable prices on prescription eyeglasses and progressive lenses , shopping for that perfect pair online has never been easier.

Sitewide discounts will be as follows:

Early Black Friday Access - 60% off + free shipping Code: EARLY60 (Valid November 15th-19th )

Black Friday Sale - 65% off + free shipping Code: BLACK65 (Valid November 20th-27th )

30% off - Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, and Costa del Mar Code: SUPER30 ( Valid November 20th-28th )

Cyber Monday Sale- 65% off + free shipping Code: CYBER65 (Valid November 28th-29th )

Cyber Week- Buy one, get one + free shipping Code: BOGOFREE (Valid November 30th- December 4th )

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer in the United States, using data and technology to enhance the lives of their customers, providing the perfect pair of glasses to meet each unique style and budget. Offering high-quality designer and private label brands, all designed in-house, GlassesUSA.com is built on the belief that eyewear can and should be made affordable for all. Be it single vision lenses, progressives, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids' glasses, contact lenses, blue light lenses, hydrophobic lenses, or Bluetooth glasses, the brands you know and love are waiting for you at GlassesUSA.com.

GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission. A feature-focused company, customers can benefit from their proprietary Prescription Scanner app, Virtual Try-On, and Find Your Frame quiz, the former of which extracts the current prescription for any pair of glasses.

GlassesUSA.com relies on data and technology to optimize operations and unlock opportunities to more effectively serve its customers. Learn more about the best place to buy glasses online at GlassesUSA.com.

Contact Information

Leah Sushelsky- PR & Communication Director

1.646.895.6285

[email protected]

SOURCE GlassesUSA.com