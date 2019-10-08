Leading Online Travel Agency eSky Selects Sabre for International Growth

WARSAW, Poland and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSky, one of Central and Eastern Europe's fastest-growing online travel companies, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, have signed a new distribution agreement that will power growth in new markets.

Through Sabre, eSky will have access to content from more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotels, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, enabling it to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all over the world.

eSky will benefit from Sabre's shopping technology, Bargain Finder Max, which will enable its agents access to extensive content, fulfilling its customers' shopping needs and enhancing their travel experiences with a wide range of branded fares and ancillaries. In addition, eSky will leverage Sabre's post-booking automation and revenue optimization tools to increase efficiency, reduce costs and boost profits.

"It is our goal to grow in key new markets and regions, while reducing costs and increasing our conversion rates," said Łukasz Neska, vice president and CMO at eSky Group. "Sabre's technology will support our objectives through access to the lowest fares and through highly personalized shopping results. Its business intelligence capabilities will also enable us to gain the insight needed to thrive in new markets, as well as optimizing the experience we provide to our customers."

From its base in Poland, eSky serves a wide range of travelers throughout Latin America and Europe, and is constantly searching for ways to customize its offerings to meet evolving traveler expectations.

"With a strong presence and solid reputation in Europe and Latin America, it is now eSky's ambition to expand into other key markets," said Sean McDonald, Sabre's vice president, Online. "Access to a broad range of content from our travel suppliers around the world will help eSky to offer the products and services its travelers need, while using our automated technology will help agents to reduce response times and spend more time focusing on their customers' needs."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About the eSky Group

The eSky Group is a tourist agent based on advanced online technology (OTA).The Group is a leader in Europe and a leading player in the markets of South America. The eSky Travel Search eSky search engine allows travelers to buy tickets of 950 airlines - both regular, low-cost and charter ones, to book accommodation in over 1.3 million hotels and apartments around the world, to rent a car and to buy travel insurance. eSky has been successfully realizing dynamic international expansion for several years. The first foreign websites were created in Bulgaria and Romania, and others - as the eDestinos brand on the South American markets. Currently, eSky offers its services on almost 50 global markets and plans further development. The Group is constantly developing its own technology that enables foreign expansion and flexibility in the implementation of new products. eSky consistently invests in mobile solutions. The mobile application has been downloaded by over 3.1 million users and has won a number of prestigious awards, among others: Mobile Trends Awards M-commerce 2017, Dobry Wzór 2017. The eSky Group has won a number of awards, such as Gazela Biznesu 2018 and also appeared on the "Ones to Watch" as one of the best business projects in Europe in the Travel / Leisure category in the European Business Awards competition.

