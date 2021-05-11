Leading Outsourcer TaskUs Slashes Customer Support Handle Time in Half with Automation 360

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , Inc. a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that TaskUs has deployed the company's cloud-native, AI-powered enterprise automation platform, Automation 360 and digital assistant for work, AARI to slash customer request handle time in half.

TaskUs provides next-generation customer experience (CX) for some of the world's most disruptive companies and continually strives to improve the productivity and satisfaction of its clients.

TaskUs chose the Automation 360 platform for its ease of use and ability to instantly scale across the entire enterprise with AARI, the first digital assistant at work . In addition, the powerful central governance, best-in-class security, and single open platform influenced TaskUs' decision. Within one month, TaskUs was able to deploy AARI and empower customer service agents to automate their tasks instantaneously with a simple click. AARI retrieves required customer information from various systems and delivers it to agents who now have more time to serve their customers, resulting in an increase in customer satisfaction score (CSAT) with near 100% data accuracy.

"Within one month, we developed and deployed AARI to simplify manual, repetitive tasks for our frontline agents and as a result have increased efficiency gains for our clients," said Manish Pandya, Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation, TaskUs. "Automation 360 is already helping so many of our employees. We plan to launch some form of automation for every one of our 25,000 teammates."

TaskUs eliminated redundant and inefficient manual work in many departments including IT, human resources, and finance, and plans to roll out automation across the entire company.

"Like many of our customers, TaskUs required a cloud-native platform to drive employee productivity and innovation from agents working remotely anywhere in the world, while lowering operating costs and enhancing their customer experience," said Rushabh Parmani, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, Customer Success and Operations at Automation Anywhere. "By tapping the immediate power of Automation 360 and AARI, TaskUs was able to obtain quick wins early to prove how instrumental RPA and digital assistants can be to the company's operations and customer experience."

Automation 360 transforms the employee and customer experience and delivers comprehensive cloud-native process discovery, digitization, automation and optimization capabilities on a single, integrated platform; and AARI brings consumer experiences to the enterprise through an easy-to-use, bot-to-human interface that simplifies everyday tasks, improves collaboration between teams, and provides best-in-class customer service.

