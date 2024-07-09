Leading Paris-Based Arts Agency, Claudine Colin Communication (CCC), Joins FINN Partners

Together with Polskin Arts, CCC Strengthens FINN's Leadership in the Arts Sector, Expands Presence in EMEA

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners has acquired Claudine Colin Communication, a 25-person Paris-based PR agency focused on the arts and culture. The firm will be known as Claudine Colin Communication, A FINN Partners Company, and work alongside the sector-leading arts practice of FINN, headed by Philippa Polskin.

Claudine Colin Communication, founded in 1990, is the leading arts PR firm in France and has been a long-term partner of Polskin Arts. CCC represents prestigious arts organizations in France, Europe, and abroad, including Musée national Picasso-Paris, musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, Pinault Collection, Palais de Tokyo, The Rencontres d'Arles, LUMA Arles, Lafayette Anticipations, Fondation Cartier, Centre Pompidou-Metz, Musée du Louvre-Lens, Mucem, Musée Marmottan Monet, Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Beaux-Arts de Paris, Fondation Pernod Ricard, Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, Cultural Olympiad for Paris 2024, 17th Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art, Art Basel across all shows (Paris, Basel, Miami, Hong Kong), and Fondation Beyeler. (Full list of clients to be found at www.claudinecolin.com.)

"We already have one of the largest and most esteemed arts practices in the PR agency world, and we are excited to expand and deepen this work by having Claudine and her team join us. We are also very pleased to enhance our presence in Paris. We currently have 15 people in that office, who work with sustainability, technology, consumer and health clients. Now we have added the premier practice in the French arts sector, and together we have 40 people in Paris. We look forward to working together as one team," said Peter Finn, CEO and Founder of FINN Partners.

Claudine Colin said, "I founded Claudine Colin Communication over 30 years ago and developed the business both in France and internationally with a professional and committed team to support managers in the artistic and cultural sphere, both public and private, in designing and implementing the communication and influence strategy for their projects.

I am delighted to announce that my team and I are joining FINN Partners, with whom we share the values of high standards, rigor and independence. We have worked closely with Polskin Arts, A FINN Partners company, for many years in the field of art and culture. It is a natural next step for us to join forces and further extend the scope of the select international projects on which we already collaborate.

Together we will offer our clients expertise in the fields of art and culture in Europe, the United States and Asia. With my trusted team, especially Anne-Sophie Decronumbourg and Anne Monéger-Laval, deputy directors, we will continue to develop our business alongside our clients, with whom we have long-standing partnerships based on our reputation for delivering excellent service that achieves real influence, recognition and public success."

Philippa Polskin, who helped bring the firms together, said, "Claudine Colin Communication is recognized everywhere as the unchallenged leader in arts PR in France, as well as a major force in cultural communications throughout Europe. We welcome CCC warmly and are eager to continue our long history of collaboration with Claudine and her team, working side by side with them at FINN Partners at what is truly the forefront of cultural communications."

Polskin Arts, recognized as one of the world's largest and most prominent cultural PR practices, has a distinguished and extensive client base in the U.S. and around the world, and for decades has worked on international projects in close collaboration with the sector-leading partner CCC in Paris, and the extensive FINN Partners network around the globe. The FINN Partners acquisition of Claudine Colin Communication coincides with the recent and ongoing strategic expansion of Polskin Arts, which has added key senior executives and extended its deep connections to all areas, for-profit and not-for-profit, of the rapidly evolving field of arts and culture.

Claudine Colin Communication will be part of FINN Partners EMEA, led by Chantal Bowman-Boyles. With the addition of CCC, FINN Partners EMEA will have total fees of about $27 million and total staff of about 270 people. CCC will work closely with Polskin Arts to expand the FINN Partners practice in the arts and culture sector.

"France is the global center of art and culture, and we are proud and excited to have Claudine's team, with their unique knowledge and expertise, join us. Our office in Paris has a great reputation for delivering high-quality client service and for long-lasting client relationships – both attributes we share with CCC. I have enjoyed getting to know Claudine and her team over the last few months, and I am confident that together we will achieve even greater successes in France and across the region," added Chantal Bowman-Boyles.

About Claudine Colin Communication

With a team of 25 people, Claudine Colin Communication offers a comprehensive range of skills to clients from the fields of art, culture, lifestyle and cultural tourism. Its areas of expertise include: global communications, press relations, media partnerships, media campaigns, digital campaigns, institutional relations, crisis communication, etc. The agency has a full-service portfolio of skills designed to support clients in the development and implementation of a tailor-made communications strategy.

The firm has directed the communications campaigns of over 30 new and reopened cultural establishments, more than 20 European Capitals of Culture, festivals and seasonal programs. Every year, the firm works in close collaboration with some forty cultural institutions both in France and abroad.

About Polskin Arts

The leading firm in cultural public relations, Polskin Arts has a six-decade record of service to distinguished clients around the world. With many of them, Polskin Arts has formed professional relationships that have lasted for years. Polskin Arts offers a unique diversity of experience, an unsurpassed network of clients and the strengths of our internationally recognized parent company FINN Partners.

With a strong roster of skilled professionals based primarily in New York City and Los Angeles and the collaboration internationally of its affiliate agencies and FINN Partners companies, Polskin Arts serves distinguished not-for-profit and for-profit clients by developing strategic campaigns for major museums and performing arts organizations, opening major capital projects, creating excitement for unprecedented cultural initiatives, bolstering reputations and raising brand awareness, strengthening the work of foundations and philanthropists, advising on the development of creative economies, and providing counsel on a wide range of corporate programs in the arts and culture.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 12 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies, PRovoke Media's 2024 Best Agency to Work For and 2022 Agency of the Year, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 35 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, EMEA and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Calif., Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver, Wa., and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram at @finnpartners.

