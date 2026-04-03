Leading Parkinson's Organizations Urge Congress to Preserve Progress and Strengthen Parkinson's Research Funding at the National Institutes of Health

NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Congress reviews the President's federal budget proposal for Fiscal Year (FY) 2027, the three leading national Parkinson's advocacy organizations — on behalf of the 1.2 million Americans living with Parkinson's and related conditions — urge lawmakers to increase investment in the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH is the primary driver of biomedical research progress, for the benefit of the health of Americans. This budget request, which includes a $5 billion reduction in funding for the NIH, would slow scientific breakthroughs that are needed now for millions of Americans living with disease.

The American Parkinson Disease Association, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and The Parkinson's Foundation collectively ask Congress to take action to increase federal funding for Parkinson's research to $600 million annually at the NIH. This level of funding represents less than 1% of the annual economic burden of Parkinson's, including spending by patients, families and the federal government, which totals $82.2 billion according to a recent report commissioned and supported by our organizations. Congress's bipartisan support for a strong NIH budget in FY 2026 reflected a shared commitment to scientific discovery, and it is critical that this momentum continue without delay. Additionally, a recent national survey shows that three in four voters favor doubling federal investment in Parkinson's research.

Decades of NIH-supported research have led to the development of new treatments for Parkinson's disease and brought scientists closer than ever to meaningful breakthroughs in pursuit of a cure. Federal investment has also accelerated discoveries that reveal important connections across neurodegenerative diseases, opening new pathways for coordinated scientific advances with the potential to benefit millions. This is a pivotal moment to build on that progress.

Last month, in Washington, D.C., our organizations convened more than 300 Parkinson's advocates from 49 states to share their experiences and call on their Members of Congress to increase federal investment in Parkinson's research at NIH. Their stories are a powerful reminder of the urgency of research funding to accelerate better treatments and cures for disease, and together, we stand ready to support efforts to strengthen NIH through the appropriations process. With this courageous nationwide community, millions strong, we call on Congress to ensure that a robust NIH remains central to the nation's investment in health and science — today and in the years ahead.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) by providing the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by PD live life to the fullest. Through a nationwide grassroots network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, APDA works tirelessly to raise public awareness of this chronic neurologic movement disorder and deliver outstanding patient services, resources, and educational and wellness programs to the approximately one million people living with PD in the United States and their care partners and families. Envisioning a world without PD, APDA's national research program and Centers for Advanced Research aim to provide better treatments and unlock the mysteries of the disease. APDA is also committed to advancing public policy solutions that improve lives and move us toward a cure. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $338 million in its efforts to support the PD community. Learn more at www.apdaparkinson.org.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF):

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $2.5 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open-access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Parkinson's Foundation:

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $513 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, X, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research