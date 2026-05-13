The Michael J. Fox Foundation Applauds Vermont, First State to Pass Ban on Parkinson's-Linked Pesticide Paraquat -- A Historic Step Forward and Call to Action Nationwide

The legislation, H. 739, will end the sale and use of paraquat in Vermont in late 2026, with a phased transition for certain crops until a full statewide ban takes effect in December 2030

Vermont's action follows more than a decade of advocacy led by The Michael J. Fox Foundation including sustained pressure on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to institute a federal paraquat ban and state legislation nationwide

With similar bills introduced in a dozen states in 2026, Vermont's ban marks a turning point in a growing, bipartisan effort to protect communities from paraquat exposure

MONTPELIER, Vt., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vermont lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation to ban paraquat, making it the first state in the nation to prohibit this pesticide linked to increased risk of Parkinson's disease. The bill is expected to be delivered to Governor Phil Scott (R) for signature, who will have 10 days to sign it into law.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) — which has led more than a decade of advocacy to eliminate paraquat exposure as a preventable environmental risk for Parkinson's disease — applauds the bill's passage as a major public health milestone and a model for action nationwide.

Paraquat is a highly toxic pesticide used on farms across the United States. Research shows that people who apply paraquat are more than twice as likely to develop Parkinson's compared to those who use other pesticides. People living or working near areas where paraquat is sprayed may also face elevated risk, raising serious concerns for farmers, agricultural workers and rural communities.

"This is a turning point for public health and for the Parkinson's community," said Dan Feehan, chief policy and government affairs officer at The Michael J. Fox Foundation. "The evidence linking paraquat exposure to increased Parkinson's risk is strong and has been building for decades. Vermont's leadership sends a clear message: We do not have to wait to act. Other states should follow Vermont's lead — and the federal government has an obligation to protect all Americans with a national paraquat ban."

The Vermont legislation, H. 739, will end the sale and use of paraquat beginning in late 2026, with a phased transition for certain crops until a full statewide ban takes effect in December 2030. The bill also includes a transition period to give farmers time to consider and adopt safer, cost-effective and widely available alternatives.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has allowed paraquat to remain in use in the United States even as more than 70 countries worldwide — including China and across the European Union — have banned it due to clear scientific links to Parkinson's disease and other serious health concerns. The EPA initiated a reassessment of paraquat's safety in 2022, which remains incomplete as of May 2026.

With its nationwide network of policy advocates and coalition partners, MJFF has long-advocated for a national paraquat ban — submitting dozens of public comments, providing more than 90 scientific studies to the EPA, collecting over 150,000 petition signatures and mobilizing tens of thousands of advocate calls and emails to Congress.

"I spent 30 years as an exercise physiologist helping people get stronger," said Ron McConnell of Vergennes, Vermont, who lives with Parkinson's and testified in favor of the bill. "In 2017, a toxic exposure changed my life, and Parkinson's followed. There is no cure for this disease yet. Until there is, addressing preventable risk is the strongest tool we have. I'm proud of my home state of Vermont for leading the way."

In addition to Vermont, MJFF is working on paraquat ban legislation in a dozen states in 2026 — including New York, Pennsylvania and Minnesota — signaling growing bipartisan interest in policies that prioritize brain health.

On April 30, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the bipartisan Luna Amendment to the federal Farm Bill, preserving states' authority to enact stronger pesticide protections. While this state-level safeguard is essential, protecting all Americans will ultimately require federal action: a national ban on paraquat that extends these protections beyond any single state. MJFF and its advocates continue to call on the EPA to complete its years-long review of paraquat, take action consistent with the science and end the use of this dangerous pesticide.

"I'm grateful to the patients, advocates, lawmakers and scientists who stepped up to protect Vermonters from paraquat," said Michael J. Fox. "Now it's time for other states — and Washington — to do the same."

Anyone can join MJFF's Parkinson's Policy Network at michaeljfox.org/advocacy to support the push for national and state-level paraquat bans and advance policies that protect public health.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF):

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors, and volunteers. In addition to funding $3 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, MJFF forges groundbreaking collaborations, creates robust open-access data sets and biosample libraries with its landmark clinical study (PPMI), increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool (Fox Trial Finder), promotes Parkinson's awareness, and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research