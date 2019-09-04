Leading Patent Lawyer Amr O. Aly Joins Jenner & Block

With more than 20 years of experience, Mr. Aly advises clients on both patent litigation and counseling matters, as well as trademark and copyright issues. He has broad intellectual property experience across industries, including telecommunications, networking, data encryption and security, internet, biotechnology, banking, chemical and pharmaceutical. He has been involved in major complex litigations, including multiparty and multidistrict litigations, and has been a key member of litigation teams that secured favorable pre-trial results.

"We are pleased to welcome Amr to the firm," said Jenner & Block Chair Craig C. Martin. "He has a solid track record of handling high-tech matters that builds on our reputation and allows us to expand our offerings to clients."

"Amr is an established patent lawyer with extensive experience in litigating high-stakes intellectual property matters for some of the most well-known global technology companies," added Partner Reginald J. Hill, who co-chairs the firm's Patent Litigation and Counseling Practice. "His broad knowledge in exploitation, procurement, development and protection of intellectual property in a wide range of technologies adds to our already strong bench of technical and industry experience."

Mr. Aly has served as lead counsel in patent trials, appeals, Markman hearings and arbitrations before federal trial and appeals courts throughout the country, including in US District Courts for the Northern District of California, District of Delaware, Eastern District of Texas, Southern District of New York and the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

"I am excited to join Jenner & Block, a firm with a solid reputation of delivering excellence for its clients," said Mr. Aly. "I look forward to helping expand the firm's intellectual property platform, particularly in patent, and working with the top-notch lawyers across offices."

Mr. Aly received his JD from Seton Hall University Law School and MBA from Hofstra University. He earned a BA and BS from Columbia University, where he played for the soccer team as two-time captain and All American. He was a member of the 1984 US Olympic Soccer Team and awarded the Hermann Trophy (soccer's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy) as the best collegiate soccer player in 1984.

Mr. Aly joins the firm from Mayer Brown. He is the fourth New York office lateral partner hire since the beginning of the year. In January, M&A lawyer Robert J. Rawn joined the firm's Corporate Practice. In March, Mélida Hodgson joined the firm's International Arbitration Practice and Charles D. Riely, a former assistant regional director for the Division of Enforcement of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, joined the firm's Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S PATENT LITIGATION AND COUNSELING PRACTICE

Jenner & Block lawyers litigate patent cases in courts across the country with creativity, strong technical credentials and unparalleled trial experience. Leveraging the firm's bench strength, our lawyers have scored success after success in and out of the courtroom, earning a reputation for handling the most complex matters for the world's most innovative companies and their most valuable intellectual property assets. We represent clients in chemical, life sciences, medical devices, semiconductors, software, hand-held computing devices, cloud computing, web systems, power electronics, LCDs, packaging, ecommerce, energy generation, manufacturing and automotive, among other technologies. In addition to litigation in the courts, our patent lawyers have litigated before the US Patent and Trademark Office, Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and International Trade Commission. We regularly counsel and render opinions on patent rights involving issues of infringement, validity and freedom to operate, as well as conduct patent due diligence, and negotiate and prepare patent licenses and other transaction agreements.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC and more than 500 lawyers. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies and venture capital and private equity investors. In 2019, The American Lawyer recognized the firm as the #1 pro bono firm in the United States for the 10th year; the firm has been ranked among the top 10 in this category every year since 1990. In 2018, the publication named the firm its first "Pro Bono Champion."

SOURCE Jenner & Block

Related Links

http://www.jenner.com

