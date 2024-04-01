Leading Personal Care Brand, Dial®, Continues to 'Dial Up' with New Product Innovations and Celebrity Partner

The trusted brand known for providing healthy feeling skin launches new body wash innovation and 'Dialed Up' campaign with Brand Partner Melissa Fumero

STAMFORD, Conn., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1948, consumers have trusted Dial® , whose products contain gentle, yet effective formulas that deliver healthy feeling skin. Now, after celebrating its 75th Anniversary, the brand is continuing to refresh its collection of body care products. With new product innovations and a fresh new take on their "Dial Up Your Day" campaign including celebrity talent, Melissa Fumero, Dial® has evolved from skin cleansing to so much more! This transformation provides consumers with a clean, radiant confidence which allows them to feel ready to conquer whatever comes their way.

Dial Up Your Day Henkel Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dial)

Dial® originally premiered the "Dial Up Your Day" campaign in 2023, and it served to communicate prioritizing skin health and inspiring the Dial® consumer to look and feel like her best self. For a 2024 reprisal of the campaign, Dial® is helping consumers empower a clean, radiant confidence so they're ready to put their best self out there. The brand is thrilled to once again be enlisting Brand Partner Melissa Fumero to help spread this message. A busy mother and actor/director, Melissa is the epitome of the woman that does it all, yet still prioritizes a moment to "Dial Up" herself.

"I'm very excited to partner with Dial again for the "Dial Up Your Day" campaign. Self care has become really important to me these last few years, and as a working mom with two small kids, I know how hard it can be sometimes to prioritize yourself. Thanks to Dial, my skin feels refreshed and reset, and I feel confident to tackle whatever the day brings. I love that Dial products deliver a great clean while prioritizing healthy feeling skin and are available at an accessible price for the whole family. I'm thrilled to be supporting this campaign and helping inspire others to 'Dial Up' their day!" -- Actor/Director and #DialUpYourDay Partner, Melissa Fumero.

"We are thrilled to be working with Melissa again as our #DialUpYourDay partner! She is someone who identifies with our consumer base and appeals to those who might need a reminder to set aside some extra time for themselves. We look forward to working with Melissa and having her continue to spread the word about how she prioritizes time to 'Dial Up' and encourages others to do the same!" -- Chris McClement, Senior Vice President of Marketing, North America at Henkel.

The new "Dial Up Your Day" TV commercial evokes a bit of humor and leans into Melissa's acting talents while showcasing the transformative effects of its products, specifically the NEW Dial® Exfoliate & Restore™ Cocoa Butter & Orange Extract Body Wash. Dial's commitment to providing healthy feeling skin through products with added exfoliants led to the creation of this new innovation, which just hit shelves nationwide in February. Featuring an invigorating scent, this product works to gently lift away dead skin cells to reveal visibly smoother skin in 1 shower. With orange extract and whipped cocoa butter, the unique formula is gentle enough to use every day for naturally radiant, glowing and healthy feeling skin.

"At Dial, we are committed to evolving our products to meet the needs of today's consumer. The evolution of our body washes, featuring new scent options and advanced formulations, help consumers 'Dial Up' to be their best selves. We know that consumers are being more intentional with the products they choose to incorporate into their everyday routines, and it's more imperative than ever for us to stand out. Dial empowers a clean, radiant confidence so our consumers are refreshed, reset, and ready to engage, putting their best selves out there. We are proud to be leading the way in providing high quality products and continuing to help our consumers feel confident and ready to conquer anything." -- Chris McClement, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Henkel North America.

Dial® Exfoliate & Restore™ Cocoa Butter & Orange Extract Body Wash was chosen as a 2024 Product of the Year award winner*, showcasing Dial®'s continued brand mission to provide body wash formulas focused on healthy feeling skin, that effectively cleanse while leaving skin feeling soft, fresh, and restored.

*Winner Personal Hygiene Category. Survey of 40,000 people by Kantar.

Dial® Exfoliate & Restore™ Cocoa Butter & Orange Extract Body Wash ($4.49) is currently available at Walmart stores nationwide. For more information, please visit www.Walmart.com .

About Dial® Soap

America's trusted brand for 75 years, Dial® delivers clean, healthy feeling skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and hand soap, our products provide a wide variety of cleansing benefits for our consumers. See www.dialsoap.com for full details .

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

