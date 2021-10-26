Leading Personal Injury Attorneys Support Local Communities Through Day Of Action

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading personal injury attorneys are helping their local communities during this year's "Day of Action," a national event sponsored by "Injury Board."

More than 100 attorneys and law firms are offering legal guidance, community support, and restaurant gift cards to the frontline professionals and community members impacted by the pandemic.

Attorney Tim Smith and his team preparing for Injury Board's annual "Day Of Action." The law firm of Smith and Johnson is baed in Traverse City, Michigan.

The legal guidance helps medical workers unable to deal with personal legal issues while providing lifesaving care. The restaurant gift cards serve the dual purpose of providing much needed liquidity to local eateries while providing a "thank you" to those working so hard.

"Injury Board members do whatever it takes to help their communities," said Injury Board founder and Attorney Tom Young. "There is nothing more important right now than helping those who are helping so many more."

Among Injury Board's members, Attorney Tim Smith at Smith and Johnson in Traverse City, Michigan, purchased $2,000 in local restaurant gift cards and is distributing them to local ER workers.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to support not only our clients," said Smith, "but our great community at large."

Attorney Jon Lewis at Lewis and Feldman in Birmingham, AL purchased $1,000 in gift cards from local restaurants, and is distributing them at local hospitals.

"This allows us to give back to our local community in a positive way," said Lewis.

In South Florida, Searcy Denney is working with El Sol, an organization that helps laborers, their children and families.

"We are honored to help this vital resource providing employment, wellness, education and other support to immigrant families in South Florida since 2006," said Partner Brenda Fulmer.

Founded in 2001, Injury Board is a membership organization comprised of leading trial attorneys in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Injury Board Day of Action Participants:

Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos, Los Angeles, CA

Barnes Trial Group, Tampa, FL

Bradshaw & Bryant, Waite Park, MN

Calwell, Luce & diTrapano, Charleston, WV

Childers, Schlueter & Smith, LLC, Atlanta, GA

Curcio Law, Alexandria, VA

Farris Riley Pitt, Birmingham, AL

Folkman Law, Cherry Hill, NJ

Fulmer Sill, Oklahoma City, OK

Hugh James, Cardiff, WL

Inserra l Kelley l Sewell Injury Attorneys, Omaha, NE

Kitrick, Lewis & Harris Co., L.P.A., Columbus, OH

Leonard Legal Group, Morristown, NJ

Lewis & Feldman, LLC, Birmingham, AL

Mandell, Boisclair and Mandell, Providence, RI

Nelson & Fraenkel, Los Angeles, CA

O'Keeffe O'Brien Lyson Attorneys, Fargo, ND

Paulson & Nace, PLLC, Washington, DC

Pogust Millrood, LLC, Conshohocken, PA

Prince Glover Hayes, Tuscaloosa, AL

Prince Law Firm, Marion, IL

Rapoport Weisberg & Sims, P.C., Chicago, IL

Saunders & Walker PA, Pinellas Park, FL

Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, West Palm Beach, FL

Shaheen & Gordon, Manchester, NH

Smith & Johnson, Attorneys PC, Traverse City, MI

The Cochran Firm, Dallas, TX

Tor Hoerman Law, Edwardsville, IL

Wayne Parsons Law Office, Honolulu, HI

Wooten Kimborough Damaso & Dennis, Orlando, FL

Thomas Law Offices, Louisville, KY

MEDIA CONTACT: Andrew Colton 877-484-4611

SOURCE Injury Board