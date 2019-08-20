Leading Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Organizations Rely on Cloudera to Power Predictive Data Insights

According to BIS Research , there was a $14.25 billion market for big data in healthcare in 2017, and by 2025, BIS Research expects that market to grow to over $68.75 billion. Facilitating proper care of patient data can be lifesaving, as healthcare data analytics is emerging as an essential tool for patient diagnoses, detecting epidemics, enabling genomic analysis, and delivering on the promise of molecular medicine. The ability to uncover insights from extremely large data sets is critical as healthcare organizations work to solve a wide array of global healthcare concerns.

"Healthcare providers, researchers, medical device designers, and pharmaceutical developers are consistently improving the patient outcomes and experience through a deeper understanding of the data available today across the healthcare ecosystem," said Abbas Mooraj, Managing Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Cloudera. "It is our goal to provide better, faster, deeper insights using data, analytics and AI."

Cloudera empowers the healthcare and life sciences industry to achieve excellent patient experience and drive invaluable medical research by helping to quickly process, manage, govern and securely analyze complex, real-time streaming data. The result translates to an effective use of data and predictive analytics that spurs innovative use cases in remote patient monitoring, healthcare IoT, genomics, clinical predictions to precision and value-based healthcare, and more.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global pharmaceutical company with commercial operations in more than 150 countries and Research & Development (R&D) centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium, and China. The GSK R&D Information Platform uses Cloudera, partner technologies, and homegrown tools to deliver a holistic view of all data within R&D and give researchers an immense analytic advantage. For example, it previously could take several months to assemble and analyze data from across multiple clinical trials. Now, with the clinical trial data standardized and analytics-ready, the same analysis can be done in minutes. Months to minutes drives significant value. As GSK achieves greater efficiency and new insights across its many R&D processes, executives expect to ultimately move the needle in terms of time-to-market, bringing new drugs and vaccines to market more quickly and less expensively to help patients.

"We're able to harness the insights across various clinical trials that give us a different perspective on the overall equation of a single therapeutic area or multiple therapeutic areas. What this does for us is help make the lives of our patients better, leading to different kind of avenues of discovering medicine," said Ranjith Raghunath, Director, Big Data Solutions, GSK.

Quanam

Quanam is a multi-Latin federation of firms specializing in consulting and management, professional services, communication and change management. Quanam, partnering with GenLives, had the goal of allowing clinicians to make more accurate diagnoses in shorter timeframes. Quanam needed a way to isolate the information responsible for causing pathogenic conditions. Geneticists also had to sift through millions of existing academic papers manually, trying to identify these conditions. For this goal to become a reality, Quanam needed a big data platform that could withstand demanding storage and computing requirements to process multiple complex algorithms. With Cloudera's platform, the company could analyze and store large volumes of data, and offered a foundation on which machine learning algorithms could be run. Clinical geneticists can now make more informed decisions on the dangers of genome variants. DNA sequencing now takes a matter of hours, rather than an entire day. This results in a faster diagnosis, from an average of 5 years, down to 8-10 weeks.

"We're convinced Cloudera is a great option, especially in providing a proven infrastructure for both data at rest and data in motion," said Fernando Lopez, Business Analytics - Big Data, Quanam.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is a leading provider of diagnostic insights focused on improving patient outcomes. Quest annually serves one-third of the adult population in the United States and works with half the physicians and hospitals, resulting in the largest repository of clinical results in the United States. Quest uses Cloudera Enterprise to easily combine structured data from its data warehouses with unstructured data from a variety of sources. With all the data together in an enterprise data hub, the platform can support a variety of initiatives, including advancing data science, data warehouse, and operational database workloads. Additionally, Cloudera addressed data governance concerns in the healthcare industry through Cloudera Navigator. With Cloudera Navigator, Quest can monitor data access, enforce policies based on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements, and demonstrate compliance.

"The Cloudera Enterprise platform is the cornerstone of our next-generation analytics platform, and the outstanding partnership we have developed with Cloudera has allowed us to quickly aggregate, cleanse, enrich, and visualize our data in ways we struggled with in the past," explained Bill Leister, VP of Analytics, Informatics and Business Intelligence. "With our data lake, we can present insights that drive operational efficiency, enrich our clinical reports, and support the growing need to manage population health and lab utilization."

