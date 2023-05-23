Leading Pharmaceutical Company in Brazil Chooses ValGenesis iRisk to Redefine and Automate Risk-Based Validation Processes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), today announced that a leading pharmaceutical company in Brazil selected ValGenesis iRisk to redefine and automate the company's risk-based validation processes. ValGenesis iRisk is the world's most advanced risk management platform, used by top pharmaceutical companies across the world.

With corporate origins in Japan, the company draws upon a rich legacy of innovation and a pipeline of robust therapeutics that are enhancing the lives of millions of people across the globe.

Working to keep pace with ever-changing business and regulatory landscapes, the company chose ValGenesis iRisk because it enhances business performance and business process excellence across end-to-end product and process lifecycles. On this compliant platform, experts can analyze, visualize, query, and compare risk over different products, processes, production sites, and more, sharing a continuous flow of risk communications between relevant stakeholders to get products to market more quickly and safely.

"Brazil is the largest pharmaceutical market in Latin America, and we are happy that more companies are turning to ValGenesis for risk-based validation solutions that enforce a structured and consistent approach to risk, " says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "ValGenesis iRisk is able to deliver on these stringent requirements simply, efficiently, and very cost-effectively."

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/.

