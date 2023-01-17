Leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Selects ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize Computer System Validation and More

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced that a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer selected ValGenesis VLMS to digitize multiple validation processes across the organization after a rigorous audit of possible solutions.

The company has a distribution network across 50 countries, supplying more than 1,400 top quality products to pharmaceutical wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacists. It produces more than 5 billion dosage units of drugs each year.

The company is transitioning from a labor-intensive, inefficient, paper-based validation process to ValGenesis VLMS, a 100% digital validation tool, for computer system validation (CSV) and multiple other use cases. They recognized the unparalleled functionality and scalability of ValGenesis VLMS as the best tool to help them plan, define, and manage all validation operations, ensuring the correct amount of validation is applied to every system and asset. ValGenesis VLMS will define and set global validation standards and best practices across the organization, while streamlining validation processes to adhere to the most rigorous data integrity and regulatory standards.

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems, helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software. This approach enables companies to sustain a completely paperless approach to validation execution.

"This is a very crucial time for the life sciences industry," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "Companies are realizing the immense value of digitizing validation to adhere to increasingly rigorous global regulatory requirements. In a market of many products, they must pick the right one that truly empowers them on their Pharma 4.0 journey and delivers on promises. We are happy that more and more clients are choosing ValGenesis VLMS as the de-facto standard and experiencing the power of digital validation at its best."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex.1026 [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.