Leading pharmacy consulting firm PayerAlly joins HealthScape Advisors

The new partnership strengthens end-to-end payer advisory services and advances integrated, outcomes-driven, total cost-of-care solutions.

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthScape Advisors, a leading payer advisory firm and a Chartis company, today announced its acquisition of PayerAlly, an independent pharmacy consulting firm specializing in pharmacy benefit management (PBM) strategy, procurement, and optimization.

The acquisition enhances both HealthScape's and PayerAlly's ability to help health plans and progressive employers address one of the fastest-growing and most complex areas of healthcare spending, prescription medication costs, while advancing a more integrated, clinically informed, and member-centered total cost-of-care approach.

"Payers are under increasing pressure to manage rising pharmacy costs while improving outcomes and member experience," said Dan Delaney , Managing Partner at HealthScape Advisors. "PayerAlly brings deep, specialized expertise in PBM and specialty pharmacy strategy that complements our broader payer capabilities. Together, we can deliver more integrated, data-driven solutions that help clients improve affordability, enhance clinical value, and optimize total cost of care in a rapidly evolving healthcare marketplace."

Founded in 2022, PayerAlly has rapidly emerged as an independent, disruptive force in the pharmacy and medical drug cost management advisory space. The firm delivers integrated procurement services spanning PBM, specialty pharmacy and infusion, and medical drug management, complemented by a differentiated suite of oversight capabilities, including auditing, vendor performance management, and data-driven clinical and pharmacy strategy. This suite of services enables clients to maximize value across their pharmacy spend.

PayerAlly leaders Will McHugh, Bill Guerci, and Kerri Tanner will continue to manage the business as PayerAlly, a division of HealthScape, maintaining its specialized focus while benefiting from expanded technological capabilities, scale, and continued investment.

"We built PayerAlly to deliver independent, high-impact consulting in a market that demands rigor and innovation, challenging the traditional siloed approach and helping clients address rising medication costs through an emphasis on total cost of care," said McHugh. "Joining HealthScape enables us to accelerate that mission, combining our analytics and pharmacy expertise with their deep payer insight to develop more scalable, technology-enabled solutions that drive meaningful clinical, operational, and financial outcomes."

Together, HealthScape and PayerAlly will offer a comprehensive suite of services spanning medical and pharmacy strategy, enabling clients to better manage high-cost drugs, optimize rebate and pricing strategies, and implement more effective PBM programs that balance affordability with innovation and access. The combination also creates new opportunities to develop advanced analytics, integrated data models, and technology-enabled tools to support next-generation, insight-driven payer strategies.

About PayerAlly

PayerAlly is a private, independent pharmacy consulting firm with offices in Orlando and New York City. They offer clients access to subject matter experts in PBM services, infusion services, medical drug management, specialty pharmacy, clinical pharmacy, PBM underwriting, and the broader pharmacy supply chain.

About HealthScape

Every payer strives for better. At HealthScape Advisors, we help them achieve it. We partner with payers to deliver better member experiences, build better provider partnerships, and realize better health outcomes. We work with health plans and payers, ancillary and specialty health organizations, and healthcare investors and innovators to accelerate strategic growth; advance care quality, accessibility, and affordability; optimize operations; communicate with purpose and unlock the power of data. Our expertise across thousands of projects means we understand the landscape like no one else. When payers want meaningful results, they turn to HealthScape Advisors—the specialist who'll help them get to better. Learn more at www.healthscape.com.

About Chartis

The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with more than 1,900 organizations annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With more than 1,450 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands—Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape Advisors—is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways. Learn more.

SOURCE The Chartis Group