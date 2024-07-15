Leading Private Equity Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in Boston

Matthew Cohn advises private equity funds, growth funds, and public and private companies in domestic and cross-border transactions.

BOSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Matthew Cohn has joined the firm's Boston office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. Cohn represents large and middle market private equity funds, growth funds, and public and private companies in domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, growth equity investments, and structured equity and debt financings.

Matthew Cohn, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Matt is highly regarded in the Boston private equity market and a recognized leader in the industry, known for his ability to navigate complex legal landscapes and deliver exceptional results for clients," said Wesley Holmes, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Boston. "His deep experience representing middle market private equity sponsors on their most sophisticated deals complements our long-term growth strategy in the Boston office, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

Cohn brings extensive experience advising on transactions across industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, insurance, business services, retail and consumer products, energy, manufacturing, and entertainment, sports and media.

"Matt brings additional depth to our top-tier M&A and private equity practice as we remain focused on expanding our team with market-leading practitioners in order to stay ahead of clients' needs," said Paul Kukish, Global Chair of Latham's Private Equity Practice. "His experience with and understanding of the complex private equity environment, together with his strong relationships in the Boston market, enhances our ability to help clients maximize value time and again."

"Latham's extensive global reach, cross-disciplinary approach, and established position as a premier firm for private equity both in Boston and globally are incredibly appealing," Cohn said. "The firm's commitment to a collegial culture and team-based approach aligns with my professional values and will be a great fit for clients. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of its leading private equity practice."

Cohn joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis in Boston. He received his JD from Villanova University School of Law and his BA from Syracuse University.

Cohn is the third M&A and private equity partner to join Latham's east coast offices in the last year. The firm announced in September 2023 the arrivals of Brian Mangino and Amber Banks in Washington, D.C. and New York, respectively.

