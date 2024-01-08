LEADING PROSTHETIC MANUFACTURER, WILLOWWOOD, HIRES NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM MEMBER INTO STRATEGIC M&A POSITION

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its long-term commitment to sustained growth through innovation, WillowWood announced the hiring of Richard Hayes into the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Strategy and M&A. With more than thirty years' experience in executive and commercial leadership positions across multiple sectors, Hayes will lead WillowWood's strategy and FP&A organizations in assessing new market opportunities, partnerships, and M&A targets.

"I'm beyond thrilled to welcome Richard to our management team! His unique mix of global business expertise in addition to having already advised us throughout 2023 make him the ideal candidate for this role," said Mahesh Mansukhani, CEO, WillowWood. "Over the past few years, WillowWood has grown significantly both organically and through strategic acquisitions, always staying attuned to market demands. Given the fast-paced changes within the ever-evolving Prosthetics sector, recruiting a world-class leader like Richard will be crucial for our company's sustained product and business growth.

Prior to joining WillowWood, Hayes spent twenty years at Deloitte Consulting as a Principal, where his focus areas included business and operational strategy, top line growth, profitability and value creation. Hayes was also the lead Principal on several of the firm's Fortune 500 clients.

"I am really honored to join WillowWood's management team at such an exciting time in the company's history. Over the past thirty years, I've spent much of my time advising leading manufacturers across multiple sectors and have witnessed many of the ongoing dynamics confronting the O&P sector", said Richard Hayes, EVP Strategy and M&A for WillowWood, "I now look forward to collaborating with the leadership team and the board on integrating these learnings into a strategy that provides significant value to our customers and partners, while breaking new ground for the company as a whole".

About WillowWood Global LLC

Based in Mount Sterling, Ohio, WillowWood Global (www.willowwood.com) is an industry leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of prosthetic products, including liners, feet, vacuum systems and components. Recognized for its products' superior innovation, quality, and patient outcomes, WillowWood's portfolio includes the Alpha® family of liners, the Koa® LP and Meta® families of high-activity feet, the LimbLogic® vacuum system, and the OMEGA® CAD system. For over 115 years, WillowWood's prosthetic products have helped individuals with limb loss find comfort and functionality, remain active and live life to the fullest.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies with EBITDA of up to $30 million. The firm has over $1.3 billion in committed capital and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented leaders and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

