DENVER, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WillowWood Global, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of prosthetic products, today announced that it has acquired Xtremity. The transaction builds on WillowWood's growing strength in custom solutions which includes central fabrication, design liners, and now fully adjustable prosthetic sockets.

Leading Prosthetics Manufacturer WillowWood Acquires Innovative Socket Manufacturer Xtremity

Based in Denver, Colorado, Xtremity was formed in 2017 and successfully patented and commercialized a unique socket "preform" using a proprietary carbon reinforced polymer. The innovative material replicates the strength and durability of a carbon fiber laminated socket, but with the added benefits of much quicker fabrication, ongoing clinician adjustability and improved comfort to enhance patient outcomes.

"Acquiring Xtremity supports our strategy at WillowWood to focus on leveling the playing field for clinicians by empowering them to optimize patient outcomes. Xtremity's spot-heat adjustments quickly resolve fitting issues and secure patient comfort, and so is a game-changer in socket technology" said Daniel Rubin, COO of WillowWood.

Mahesh Mansukhani, CEO of WillowWood, added "We've followed Xtremity's progress for some time and are very excited to fully integrate it into WillowWood. O&P providers can now heat, thermoform, trim, and assemble the XtremityTT® socket in about one hour and this fact alone has the potential to transform the productivity of our industry."

Xtremity customers can continue to order through their current channels and the offering will be showcased at WillowWood's booth at the American Academy of Orthotists and Prosthetists (AAOP) 50th Annual Meeting and Scientific Symposium in Chicago, from March 6th to 9th, 2024.

About WillowWood Global LLC:

Based in Mount Sterling, Ohio, WillowWood Global (www.willowwood.com) is an industry leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of prosthetic products, including liners, feet, vacuum systems and components. Recognized for its products' superior innovation, quality, and patient outcomes, WillowWood's portfolio includes the Alpha® family of liners, the Koa® LP and Meta® families of high-activity feet, the LimbLogic® vacuum system, and the OMEGA® CAD system. For over 115 years, WillowWood's prosthetic products have helped individuals with limb loss find comfort and functionality, remain active and live life to the fullest.

About Xtremity: Now part of WillowWood, Xtremity is a premium medical device maker developing cutting-edge thermoformable prosthetic socket technology and creator of the XtremityTT Socket System. To learn more, visit https://www.xtremity.com/ or follow Xtremity on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

