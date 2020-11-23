Leading Protection for Cloud-based Applications from Trend Micro

According to a recent Gartner report, "More than 50% of global enterprises will have deployed serverless function platform as a service (fPaaS) by 2025, up from less than 20% today.1" Anticipating this market growth, Cloud One – Application Security offers embedded security for runtime protection to help businesses ensure their data is protected in newly adopted environments.

"Application Security is an invaluable part of the Cloud One platform, integrating technology to provide superior protection for customers deploying applications wherever it makes the most sense for them," said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. "Whether building applications on-premises, as a container in the cloud, or using serverless designs, security tools shouldn't interfere with the development pipeline. With Application Security, businesses can deploy advanced protection across legacy and modern frameworks and languages with ease."

The critical need for securing cloud applications is highlighted in a recent study from Trend Micro Research. The research identified the top threats targeting serverless applications, which include theft of credentials, sensitive data and code. These and all application layer attacks are commonplace cybersecurity threats being leveraged against a new attack surface.

Cloud One – Application Security not only stops runtime attacks before they occur, it also helps developers pinpoint vulnerabilities in their code that the attack could exploit. Whether applications are developed in-house or by a third party, code identification helps teams prioritize their response and take effective next steps to resolve security issues.

Using Trend Micro's Cloud One platform, teams can implement a range of security services and compliance checks alongside Application Security without hindering agile cloud development and deployment.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.

