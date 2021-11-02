Leading public transport company in Brazil partners with MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SÃO PAULO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX,NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with a leading public transport company operating in Brazil.

With over 15,000 employees operating in 33 sites, the organization's services also extend to waste management and has resulted in the need for reliable telematics' technology to help the company reduce fuel consumption and increase efficiency – key drivers in sustaining its ongoing success.

"The undisputed customer service that we provide for our customers is something which we're particularly proud of. It's often a mitigating factor that can push good SaaS technology to greater heights by providing the deep-level expertise within our company to help propel our customers to new levels of success that can open other avenues within their business," remarks Chief Operating Officer for MiX Telematics, Charles Tasker.

The contract sees 352 connected and protected vehicles in the organization's fleet, with a proof of concept for a further 1000 vehicles.

