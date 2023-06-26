Leading Real Estate Tech and Data Platform PunchListUSA Rebrands as BOSSCAT™

News provided by

BOSSCAT

26 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C. and IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchListUSA, the real estate platform empowering homeowners with instant estimates and online ordering for home services, announced today the company has been renamed as BOSSCAT™. This new identity aligns with the company's strategy to drive growth beyond "punch list" repairs to comprehensive lifecycle solutions by leveraging exclusive data, new technologies, and personalized insights to serve homeowners, real estate professionals, and investors nationwide.

"Our new phase of growth as BOSSCAT™ marks a major milestone in our journey to transform homeownership, making it more accessible and hassle-free for the 230 million homeowners in America," said BOSSCAT™ CEO and Co-Founder, Min Alexander.  "We have evolved to be more than "punch list" in both name and services. Our team, technology, and data applications now serve over 100,000 customers with lifecycle services and products. We are incredibly excited for our future and continued growth as BOSSCAT™."

Over the past two years, the Company has evolved from locally franchised handyman services to a national platform serving over 250 brokerages, over 25 institutional owners and operators, and more recently, services direct to homeowners. BOSSCAT™ has been securing partnerships with leading brokerages, inspection companies, lenders, and related platforms to expand its services for homeowners. In 2022, BOSSCAT™ was selected as the Preferred Partner for the National Association of REALTORS® providing its 1.5 million members with estimates, repairs, and maintenance services.

"The evolution from PunchListUSA to BOSSCAT™ is a testament to the company's transformative leadership team and the growth they are driving through innovative solutions," said Doug Brien, CEO and Founder of Mynd and BOSSCAT™ board member. "Min and her team are successfully executing on their strategy to unify and serve the ecosystem of homeownership – as a true consumer-focused platform."

The rebrand follows the company's oversubscribed $39 million Series A funding round in 2022 and ranking as the 774th fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. 5000.

About BOSSCAT:

Previously known as PunchListUSA, BOSSCAT™ is an online real estate platform that digitizes national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. Proprietary technology and property data power the platform to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.

BOSSCAT™ has offices in Charleston, South Carolina, and Irvine, California, with operations in 14 major U.S. cities, serving over 100,000 users with continuing growth. The company was recently named for the second consecutive year to HousingWire's Tech 100 list of companies impacting real estate technology.

Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, Second Century Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, the Bielsky Family Office, IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, Solo Capital Management, VentureSouth, and a significant real estate operator and investor.

For further information, please visit www.BosscatHome.com and BOSSCAT™ on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:
Brock Pardo
Chief Creative Officer
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Mark Kearns
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE BOSSCAT

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.