Leading Renewables Developer Arevon Selects Bechtel to Deliver Its Newest Solar Project

News provided by

Bechtel

11 Sep, 2023, 11:37 ET

RESTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced it has been selected by Arevon Energy, Inc., one of North America's most innovative renewable energy companies, to design and construct a new 190 MWac solar project in Posey County, Indiana. CenterPoint Energy will distribute the energy.

Continue Reading
Landscape of photovoltaic modules on a solar farm.
Landscape of photovoltaic modules on a solar farm.

The new solar facility is expected to produce enough clean energy to power more than 25,000 Indiana homes. The project will allow CenterPoint Energy to provide clean power to more than 150,000 electric customers in Southwest Indiana. Upon completion, the Posey Solar Project is projected to contribute $1.2 million to Posey County's GDP annually.  

"We are thrilled to work with both Arevon and CenterPoint Energy to deliver a transformational renewable energy project to the people of Indiana," said Scott Austin, Bechtel's General Manager of Renewables & Clean Power. "We look forward to applying our more than 75 years of power plant delivery experience to this important project, as well as growing our long-term partnerships." 

Bechtel will lead and deliver the turnkey solar project, including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management. During construction, Bechtel will employ more than 300 people from the local area including electricians, operators, safety professionals, solar installers, and general laborers, and implement on-the-job training programs for local community residents. Bechtel will also engage the regional supply chain in Indiana and the surrounding states during the execution of the project.

"We are delighted to be working with Bechtel, whose history of power plant construction and global reach are unparalleled," said Justin Johnson, Arevon's Chief Operating Officer. "Bechtel offered a high-quality, competitive solution, and we saw intrinsic value in their in-house engineering capability, self-perform delivery approach, and innovative mindset to help us deliver this important project to CenterPoint Energy."

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.  

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean energy to utilities and corporations across North America. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., and New York City, Arevon uses innovative approaches and leading-edge technology to finance and manage projects from development through construction to long-term commercial operation. Its financial prowess and industry expertise come together to improve the structure and performance of its platform of wind, solar, and energy storage power plants. Arevon was named one of Arizona's Top Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit: www.arevonenergy.com

Media Contact:
Juliet Whitcombe
[email protected]
M: +44. 791.772.2304

SOURCE Bechtel

Also from this source

Nuclear Waste Retrieval Begins at UK's Oldest Waste Store

Bechtel: Commercial Operations at Vogtle Unit 3 is an Important Milestone for US Nuclear Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.