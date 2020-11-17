Leading Research Firm Details Vision and Roadmap to Digital Policing Transformation

New White Paper from Cellebrite Outlines How Digital Intelligence Will Transform Investigative Capabilities

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite , the global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for public and private sectors, recently published a new white paper with IDC, "Policing 2025: Envisioning a New Framework for Investigations." In the IDC White Paper, IDC proposes a methodology for public safety organizations to digitally transform. The white paper outlines an agency framework for demonstrating value and establishing trust in communities and examines the steps agencies must take to achieve digital policing by 2025, including:

Establishing a digital evidence-based and data driven approach, while remaining committed to the equitable administration of justice



Leveraging Digital Intelligence platforms and next-generation core infrastructure



Evolving people, processes, and workflows to increase efficiency and effectiveness of investigative teams



Training investigators and examiners to produce and analyze digital intelligence

"We are seeing a growing trend in law enforcement agencies to use investigative analytics solutions to identify Digital Intelligence to aid in faster case resolutions," said Yossi Carmil, CEO of Cellebrite. "The white paper highlights the challenges of transforming to a data driven agency and how they can utilize a Digital Intelligence platform to accelerate and improve their ability to solve cases."

IDC predicts that by 2025, all digital evidence and intelligence will be managed and analyzed in DI platforms. DI is the data collected from digital sources and the process by which agencies access, manage and obtain insights from this data to more efficiently conduct their investigations and bring them to conclusion in shorter time frames.

"Law enforcement agencies are currently undergoing radical transformations at a rapid pace due to new work environments and the need to re-establish public trust in policing," said Alison Brooks, IDC Research Vice President, worldwide public safety lead. "Digital Intelligence platforms are the key for investigators to transform the vast amount of data at their fingertips into valuable insights, helping to close cases and keep people safe."

To download a copy of the IDC White Paper, Policing 2025: Envisioning a New Framework for Investigations, please visit here .

