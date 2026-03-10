Leading Researchers to Be Honored at Premier Suicide Prevention Gala in New York on May 7

Research award recipients are nominated and selected by the AFSP Scientific Council. The Lifetime Research Award is conferred to researchers whose career and body of work have had a significant and broad impact on the field of suicide prevention. AFSP also confers its Annual Research Award that is intended for a researcher or group of researchers who have completed significant research to advance a specific area of suicide prevention.

Recipients will have the opportunity to present their work and findings at AFSP's annual Research Awards Dinner prior to the Gala. This night brings together AFSP leadership, Board and Scientific Council members, leading suicide prevention researchers, friends and family for a night of celebration and reflection. For additional information, contact [email protected].

"We could not advance our mission of saving lives without the dedicated researchers who are pursuing solutions to problems across the spectrum of mental health and suicide. We are grateful for their commitment and contributions to our field and society," said AFSP SVP of Research Jill Harkavy-Friedman, Ph.D.

AFSP will recognize the following researchers:

Lifetime Research Award: Jane Pearson, Ph.D. - Special Advisor to the Director for Suicide Research, National Institute of Mental Health

Dr. Pearson is a widely recognized authority on suicide and suicide prevention with expertise in clinical psychology and public health strategies. She currently leads the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Suicide Research Team, is an adjunct professor at The Johns Hopkins University, serves on the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention Research Task Force, and is an American Psychological Association Fellow. She assisted in the development of the first Surgeon General's Call to Action to Prevent Suicide and the first U.S. National Strategy for Suicide Prevention. Additionally, she has practiced as a licensed clinical psychologist and has authored papers on the ethical and methodological challenges of suicide research.

Annual Research Award: Holly Wilcox, Ph.D., MA - Professor, Department of Mental Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Dr. Wilcox uses research to advance public health approaches to suicide prevention, including policies, early intervention, and chain-of-care approaches. At Johns Hopkins, she teaches a "Suicide As a Public Health Problem" course and helped establish a multidisciplinary research group on suicide prevention, which received the Team Science Award from the Johns Hopkins Institute for Clinical and Translational Research. Additionally, she is on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Scientific Council, serves as president of the International Academy of Suicide Research, and is the co-chair of the Suicide Prevention Task Group of the National Network of Depression Centers.

