Leading robotics startup AgiBot releases by far the largest humanoid manipulation dataset, paving the way for general-purpose robots in everyday life

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgiBot, a leading robotics startup today releases by far the largest humanoid manipulation dataset: AgiBot World.

AgiBot World

AgiBot World, the first large-scale robotic learning dataset specifically designed to advance multi-purpose robotic policies. This comprehensive ecosystem includes not only the dataset but also foundational models, standardized benchmarks, and a collaborative framework aimed at democratizing access to high-quality robotic data. It provides an unprecedented opportunity for both academia and industry to collaborate, paving the way for the "ImageNet Moment" in Embodied AI—a transformative leap toward universal, adaptable robotic intelligence.

Most existing robot learning benchmarks face significant limitations when addressing real-world challenges. These issues primarily stem from low-quality data and restricted sensing capabilities, resulting in benchmarks that are often constrained to short-horizon tasks within controlled environments. Such limitations hinder progress toward generalizable and robust robotic systems capable of operating effectively in unstructured, dynamic real-world settings.

With more than 1M trajectories from 100 robots, AgiBot World offers unprecedented diversity and complexity. Spanning more than 100 real-world scenarios across five target domains, it tackles fine-grained manipulation, tool usage, and multi-robot collaboration. These scenarios are meticulously designed to reflect the nuanced demands of real-world robotic applications.

Featuring cutting-edge multimodal hardware, AgiBot World provides array-based visual tactile sensors, durable 6-DoF hands, and mobile dual-arm robots with whole-body control. We hope these features will open new frontiers for research in areas such as multimodal imitation learning, multi-agent collaboration, adaptive manipulation, and beyond.

AgiBot World aspires to transform large-scale robot learning and advance scalable robotic systems for production. This open-source platform invites researchers and practitioners to collaboratively shape the future of Embodied AI.

For more information, please visit:

AgiBot: https://www.agibot.com

HuggingFace: https://huggingface.co/agibot-world

Github: https://github.com/OpenDriveLab/agibot-world

AgiBot World：https://agibot-world.com/

About AgiBot:

Established in February 2023, AgiBot is an innovative humanoid robot company. With the mission of "Create unlimited productivity via intelligent machines", AgiBot is dedicated to in-depth AI + robot fusion, aiming to create world-class leading embodied intelligent robot products and application ecosystems. Up to now, AgiBot has completed multiple rounds of financing, including the angel round and A1 - A4 rounds.

