Leading RV-Centric Online Travel Agency Diversifies to Include a Wide Range of New Lodging Options

News provided by

Spot2Nite

06 Nov, 2023, 08:10 ET

Cloud-Based Booking Software, Spot2Nite, Expands Lodging Accommodations for Travelers

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot2Nite, the leading online travel agency (OTA) in the camping industry announced today a revolutionary expansion of its marketplace. This new development allows access to all outdoor accommodation categories across their expansive catalog of connected campgrounds, RV parks, glamping resorts, private landowners and select state parks. Whereas Spot2Nite has until now been geared primarily towards travelers searching for RV campsites, the new lodging options will attract and enable a new audience to enjoy the great outdoors - vacationers who prefer the experience of camping in a cabin, cottage, wagon, yurt, tipi, vacation home rental, Airstream, safari tent and other unique accommodation experiences.

Spot2Nite's booking engine leverages application programming interface (API) connections with top property management systems (PMS) including Checkfront, Good Sam Campground Solutions, MYSites, Newbook, ResNexus, ResortForward, RMS, Roverpass, Staylist and Tentrr to aggregate real-time availability and pricing of outdoor accommodations across North America. Serving this inventory through Spot2Nite's centralized marketplace, alongside industry-leading integration partners like Camping World, Good Sam, ReserveAmerica and AdventureGenie, provides an audience of over 60 million outdoor enthusiasts with the most efficient way to find and book camping stays, simultaneously driving discoverability and demand for connected properties.

Additionally, this allows partners such as campgrounds, RV parks, glamping resorts, private landowners and select state parks connected to Spot2Nite via their PMS, to not only list their RV site inventory but all available lodging units. This development presents an advantageous opportunity to augment the existing inventory available on Spot2Nite while simultaneously enabling the platform to engage a previously untapped demographic of outdoor enthusiasts. Furthermore, this expansion contributes to the broadening of the camper's overall purchase cart size and presents a unique opportunity to elevate the gross booking value for campground partners.

"As we have continued to expand the inventory represented on Spot2Nite, we saw the opportunity to provide a differentiated experience in booking other accommodation types within private campgrounds," says Mike Perrone, Chief Product Officer of Spot2Nite. "Creating a single destination for people to efficiently find and book camping stays, now with accommodation categories to suit every style, makes camping more accessible than ever. Whether someone prefers primitive tenting, an upscale pull-through RV site, or the modern-day comforts a glamping stay provides, they can book it on Spot2Nite, and we will deliver commission-free reservations straight to your property."

If you are a campground owner or operator utilizing one of our PMS partners listed above, activate your accommodation types by contacting Spot2Nite's Park Relations team at [email protected] or (877) 778-2683. 

About Spot2Nite
Spot2Nite is an innovative mobile app and website founded by a family of avid RVers, serving as a booking engine and online travel agency (OTA) through which campers can discover and book the best outdoor accommodations in real time. Through open architecture integrations with robust property management systems and marketing channel partners, Spot2Nite distributes and promotes outdoor accommodation inventory to a targeted audience of over 60 million outdoor enthusiasts, earning campgrounds and RV parks more commission-free reservations. To view our consumer marketplace, visit Spot2Nite.com. To list your property, visit Partners.Spot2Nite.com.

SOURCE Spot2Nite

