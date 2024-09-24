Leading Scientist in Women's Reproductive Health Named Chief Scientific Officer of the Inception Research Institute

Gaurang Daftary, MD, brings more than 20 years of scientific experience to his role at the Inception Research Institute

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception), North America's largest provider of fertility services, announces today that Gaurang Daftary, MD, has been named Chief Scientific Officer of the Inception Research Institute.

Gaurang Daftary, MD

Established in 2022, the Inception Research Institute elevates the field of reproductive medicine by addressing the industry's most urgent needs, including cutting-edge advances in patient care through pharmacological innovations and device development, improving access to care, professional development and advancement, and innovative studies which investigate the relationships between treatment success and controllable entities such as lifestyle habits and emotional health.

The Institute also supports the clinical research of The Prelude Network ™ (Prelude), Inception's clinical network of top-tier fertility practices across North America, by providing centralized services such as IRB applications, contract review, and recruitment support.

As Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Daftary will support the Institute's research programs by initiating new trials with pharmaceutical, device, and laboratory sponsors, including multi-center FDA randomized controlled trials. He will also use the most extensive EMR database in North America to help determine the most effective protocols for specific patient populations to increase pregnancy rates and outcomes across the network.

"In the short time since we launched the Inception Research Institute, our team has embarked on and invested in exciting studies that can help us better understand how we can improve some of the important aspects of reproductive medicine, including how AI can improve treatment outcomes to investigating the impact of physiological manifestations of stress on IVF cycle outcome," says Alice Domar, PhD, Chief Compassion Officer at Inception and the Director of the Inception Research Institute. "We are very excited to have Dr. Daftary be part of this exciting new chapter of our Institute and help uncover new therapeutics to improve pregnancy outcomes."

Echoing Dr. Domar's sentiments, TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, shares, "Welcoming Dr. Daftary to the Inception Research Institute expands the critical work we are doing to advance the science of reproductive medicine. We are thrilled to have him as part of our research team, and we look forward to the contributions he will undoubtedly bring to this field of medicine."

Dr. Daftary brings to the Institute over two decades of innovative scientific research in women's reproductive healthcare. He currently serves as the CEO of NextGenRepro, which provides consulting, strategy, and complex problem-solving in reproductive medicine and women's health in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Before launching NextGenRepro, Dr. Daftary was the Global Scientific Vice President of Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health at Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

"Over the last 20 years, we have seen the greatest advancements in reproductive medicine that are helping more and more people have babies. And yet, we recognize that there are many more opportunities to uncover even greater possibilities," says Dr. Daftary. "I am honored to be part of the Inception Research Institute and help bring these advancements to the forefront of the industry."

To learn more about the Inception Research Institute, please visit inceptionfertility.com/inception-research-institute/. You can see a full of active research studies by visiting fertilitystudies.com.

