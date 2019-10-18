Leading Sports Retailer Lids Names Berk Communications Agency Of Record In North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, one of the leading boutique public relations firms specializing in consumer lifestyle, food & beverage, travel, sports and entertainment, announced today that it has been retained by Lids as the sports apparel retailer's agency of record in North America. Lids adds to the extraordinary momentum of Berk Communications' sports and consumer lifestyle practice.

"We are thrilled to partner with Berk Communications to support our brand at the intersection of sports, fashion and culture," said Lawrence Berger, co-founder and partner at Ames Watson and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. "Berk brings a lot of enthusiasm and extensive knowledge in our space to effectively communicate our narrative and share the many sides of our business."

Lids is the largest retailer of hats in North America, with over 28 million sold per year. Beyond hats, Lids is the largest brick and mortar retailer of licensed sports product in North America and has a fast-growing non-sports branded business.

"Lids is one of the most iconic retailers in North America," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Berk Communications. "We are very excited for the opportunity to work alongside Lids and bring their many brand narratives to life."

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with deep expertise in consumer lifestyle, food and beverage, travel, sports and entertainment. Berk's client roster includes PUMA, Roc Nation Sports, Lids, BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Fanatics, Nizuc Resort & Spa, Las Brisas Hotel Collection, Hillrock Estate Distillery, D'USSÉ, The Dinex Group and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robinson Canó, CC Sabathia, and Todd Gurley. To learn more, visit www.berkcommunications.com or #WatchUsWork on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

About Lids:

LIDS Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico through over 1,200 retail locations. Indianapolis-based LIDS Sports Group carries officially-licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. LIDS Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanatics by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, Colts Pro Shop by Lids and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has Locker Room by Lids locations within Macy's and Hudson's Bay department stores across North America. To find a retail location near you or to shop online, visit www.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Twitter (@lids), Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), or LinkedIn .

